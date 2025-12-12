ETV Bharat / state

Last Two Hardcore Maoists Surrender After Remaining Underground in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Balaghat: In a major breakthrough for anti-Naxal operations, the last two active Maoists in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat — Deepak and Rohit — surrendered at the Korka CRPF camp on Thursday.

Deepak carried a bounty of Rs 2.3 million, while Rohit had a bounty of Rs 1.4 million. Both were key leaders of the Malajkhand Dal and chose to quit violence with the help of local villagers.

Deepak, who left home in 1995 to join the Maoists, handed over a Sten gun during surrender. His surrender follows that of two other Balaghat-based Maoists — Sangeeta in Chhattisgarh and Sampat in Maharashtra.