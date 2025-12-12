Last Two Hardcore Maoists Surrender After Remaining Underground in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat
Published : December 12, 2025 at 12:24 AM IST
Balaghat: In a major breakthrough for anti-Naxal operations, the last two active Maoists in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat — Deepak and Rohit — surrendered at the Korka CRPF camp on Thursday.
Deepak carried a bounty of Rs 2.3 million, while Rohit had a bounty of Rs 1.4 million. Both were key leaders of the Malajkhand Dal and chose to quit violence with the help of local villagers.
Deepak, who left home in 1995 to join the Maoists, handed over a Sten gun during surrender. His surrender follows that of two other Balaghat-based Maoists — Sangeeta in Chhattisgarh and Sampat in Maharashtra.
With their capitulation, all three remaining Balaghat-origin Maoists have returned to the mainstream, leading officials to declare the district “Naxal-free” after nearly four decades of Red Terror. A total of 36 Maoists from the MMC zone have surrendered so far, including top operatives like Anant, Kabir, and Ramdher.
Security forces say sustained operations and rehabilitation efforts have compelled Maoists across MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra to abandon arms. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s deadline for eliminating Naxalism still four months away, the wave of surrenders signals the nearing end of the insurgency.
Police said Maoists are abandoning violence and chosing the path of peace. A large number of Naxalites have surrendered in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, with almost all their top leadership deciding to give up arms and return to the mainstream.
