Last Rites Of Jammu Kashmir Youth Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Held; Family In Disbelief

According to Singh, Johal joined the Russian Army in August last year itself. He said that they lost contact with him after August 21, 2025 and were not able to contact him after that," he said. Singh said that they also tried to reach out to the Government of India. It was only through the Indian embassy in Russia that the family came to know that Johal had been sent to the forward zone to fight against Ukraine, he added.

“Everything was going on smoothly but at once in August last year, we came to know that Maninder has joined the Russian Army and he has been given a basic training of using arms and ammunition for self defence for 15 days. He was told that he will not be sent to any defence purpose and will have to work part-time,” Ravinder Singh, Johal's cousin told ETV Bharat .

According to relatives, Johal had chosen Russia for his higher education given a comparatively lower expenditure as compared to Canada or Australia where he had to pay more than Rs 20 lakh to get admitted in college.

The family is still in disbelief as to how Johal, who had gone to Russia to pursue education, ended up in the war zone.

Jammu: In December of 2024, Maninder Singh Johal, a 23-year-old youth from Agwan village in Jammu's RS Pura area landed in Russia on a study visa for higher education with the hope of helping his family back home. On Sunday(February 22,2026), Johal's mortal remains reached home after he was killed on the frontlines in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war leaving the family in shock.

"For months together we kept waiting for his whereabouts but to no avail. On Saturday, we came to know that his mortal remains have been sent to New Delhi and we received them there before bringing them to our home".

Family members mourn the death of Maninder Singh Johal, who died in Russia-Ukraine war, in RS Pura, Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Singh claimed that Johal had died in August last year after which the Russian Army offered the government of India to return the mortal remains. “We are proud that our brother died while being in uniform but the question is how agents in Russia are trapping innocent youth from India who go there for studies and later land in the Army. We don’t want any other person to suffer the way we are going through at the moment,” Singh said.

Similar reports have emerged in recent months about youth from different parts of India being trapped by the agents in Russia. On the pretext of a part-time job in the Army, the youths are given 15-day training and handed over the weapon before being sent to the battlefield where they have to fight alongside regular soldiers.

Talking to ETV Bharat, social activist Amandeep Singh Boparai, who has been raising the issue stated that in Jammu and Kashmir, only a few agents have the authorization from External Affairs Ministry.

"Others are relying on 'Form-C', meant for shopkeepers to sell merchandise, not send students abroad. Maninder Singh and many others are the victims of this scheme and at present there are 400 to 500 students from different parts of Jammu region, who have been sent to Russia, either on study visa or on tourist visa, and have later on joined the Army there,” Boparai claimed.

He said that they were able to rescue three such youths recently but Maninder was killed on the frontlines. "He is the first such person from Jammu and Kashmir to be killed but many more may be missing,” he added. The activist said that he has written letters to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner Jammu about the issue but there has been no response from any one.

Johal's cousin Ravinder Singh said that he came to know about four such youths from different parts of the country, who have met the same fate before Maninder.

Back in Maninder’s home, people are thronging the house to offer their condolences. Bharat Kisan Union J&K unit president Koushal Kumar Targotra, who visited the bereaved family, said that the youth from border districts of Jammu and Kashmir had always cherished to join the Indian Army which probably motivated Maninder to jump into the battlefield.

People stand outside deceased Maninder Singh Johal's house in RS Pura, Jammu (ETV Bharat)

“But here in India the Agniveer scheme has left the youth in despair and they feel unable to join the armed forces just for four years. Who will look after this family now as the Russian Army hasn’t paid a single penny as compensation to the family and they have lost their elder son? The government of India and J&K government should take cognizance and reach out to the family,” Targotra said.