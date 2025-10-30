Last Rites Of Hisar Youth Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Performed In His Native Village
Sonu's family complained he had gone to Russia in 2024 to pursue a language course but was forced into the army and died in war.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
Hisar: The last rites of 28-year-old Sonu, a resident of Haryana's Hisar district and killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, were performed at his native Madanheri village in Narnaund subdivision as relatives broke down in tears while biding him a tearful farewell. Sonu was reportedly forced into the Russian army and killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, his family said.
His mortal remains were brought back to his hometown on Wednesday. The entire village had gathered to offer their last respects. As the body arrived at the village, villagers chanted, "Martyr Sonu Amar Rahe!" and expressed their deepest condolences, saying Sonu will never be forgotten.
Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar has urged the state government to provide financial assistance to Sonu's family.
Jagbir Singh, Sonu's uncle, said, "Sonu, had gone to Russia in May 2024 to pursue a foreign language course. However, he was forced into military service and then sent to the Russia-Ukraine war. He last called the family on September 3, informing that he was being forcibly recruited into the Russian Army and would soon be sent to war. Subsequently, on September 19, a letter was received from Russia, stating he had gone missing since September 6. On October 6, a Russian army officer sent a letter to the family informing that Sonu had died in the war. We have been told that Sonu was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack."
Umed, a villager, said, "Sonu was a good youth and we are all saddened by his sudden death. The government should help his family."
