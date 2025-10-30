ETV Bharat / state

Last Rites Of Hisar Youth Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Performed In His Native Village

Hisar: The last rites of 28-year-old Sonu, a resident of Haryana's Hisar district and killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, were performed at his native Madanheri village in Narnaund subdivision as relatives broke down in tears while biding him a tearful farewell. Sonu was reportedly forced into the Russian army and killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, his family said.

His mortal remains were brought back to his hometown on Wednesday. The entire village had gathered to offer their last respects. As the body arrived at the village, villagers chanted, "Martyr Sonu Amar Rahe!" and expressed their deepest condolences, saying Sonu will never be forgotten.

Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar has urged the state government to provide financial assistance to Sonu's family.