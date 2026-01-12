ETV Bharat / state

Last Maharani Of Darbhanga, Kamasundari Devi Dies At 96, Marking The End Of A Royal Era

Maharani Kamasundari Devi was the third and last wife of the last Maharaja of Darbhanga, Dr Sir Kameshwar Singh. ( ETV Bharat )

Darbhanga: The eldest member and last Maharani (The Queen) of the historic Darbhanga royal family of Bihar, Kamasundari Devi, passed away on Monday at the age of 96. The Maharani, ill for some time, had been confined to bed. She breathed her last at Kalyani Niwas in the Darbhanga royal complex.

The passing of Maharani Kamasundari Devi marks the end of the final chapter in the glorious history of the Darbhanga royal family. She combined royal dignity with modern social work and strengthened the identity of Mithila. Her death is a great loss not only to the royal family but to the entire region.

The eldest grandson of the deceased, Ratneshwar Singh, said, "The Maharani passed away this morning. Preparations for her funeral procession are underway. Preparations for the last rites have begun. After the arrival of family members, the cremation will take place at the Madheshwar complex (Shyama Mai Campus). The main pyre will be lit by Kumar Ratneshwar Singh. Currently, her mortal remains are kept at the residence for the people of Mithilanchal to pay their last respects."

As soon as the news of Maharani's death spread, a wave of profound grief swept across Darbhanga and the entire Mithila region. The passing of the Maharani, known as a living link to the cultural and royal traditions of Mithila, is considered the end of an era. Several dignitaries and political figures expressed their condolences.

Darbhanga Maharaja had three wives. Maharani Kamasundari Devi was the third and last wife of the last Maharaja of Darbhanga, Dr Sir Kameshwar Singh. The couple married in the 1940s. Maharaja Kameshwar Singh's first wife, Maharani Rajlakshmi and second wife, Maharani Kameshwari Priya, had already passed away.