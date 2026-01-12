Last Maharani Of Darbhanga, Kamasundari Devi Dies At 96, Marking The End Of A Royal Era
Maharani Kamasundari Devi, a symbol of Mithila’s heritage, leaves behind a legacy of culture, social work and royal dignity.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Darbhanga: The eldest member and last Maharani (The Queen) of the historic Darbhanga royal family of Bihar, Kamasundari Devi, passed away on Monday at the age of 96. The Maharani, ill for some time, had been confined to bed. She breathed her last at Kalyani Niwas in the Darbhanga royal complex.
The passing of Maharani Kamasundari Devi marks the end of the final chapter in the glorious history of the Darbhanga royal family. She combined royal dignity with modern social work and strengthened the identity of Mithila. Her death is a great loss not only to the royal family but to the entire region.
The eldest grandson of the deceased, Ratneshwar Singh, said, "The Maharani passed away this morning. Preparations for her funeral procession are underway. Preparations for the last rites have begun. After the arrival of family members, the cremation will take place at the Madheshwar complex (Shyama Mai Campus). The main pyre will be lit by Kumar Ratneshwar Singh. Currently, her mortal remains are kept at the residence for the people of Mithilanchal to pay their last respects."
As soon as the news of Maharani's death spread, a wave of profound grief swept across Darbhanga and the entire Mithila region. The passing of the Maharani, known as a living link to the cultural and royal traditions of Mithila, is considered the end of an era. Several dignitaries and political figures expressed their condolences.
Darbhanga Maharaja had three wives. Maharani Kamasundari Devi was the third and last wife of the last Maharaja of Darbhanga, Dr Sir Kameshwar Singh. The couple married in the 1940s. Maharaja Kameshwar Singh's first wife, Maharani Rajlakshmi and second wife, Maharani Kameshwari Priya, had already passed away.
Due to the absence of children, Maharani Kamasundari Devi was known as the most senior member of the royal family. Maharaja Kameshwar Singh passed away in 1962, after which the Maharani took on the responsibilities of the royal family and strived to keep the traditions alive.
Maharani Kamsundari Devi was renowned for her social and philanthropic work. She established the Maharajadhiraj Kameshwar Singh Kalyani Foundation in memory of her late husband, Maharaja Kameshwar Singh.
Through this foundation, numerous initiatives related to education, health, and social welfare are continuously underway. Their contribution to preserving the literary, cultural, and traditional heritage of Mithila has been commendable. Throughout her life, she worked with unwavering dedication for the poor, the needy and regional development.
Maharani Kamasundari Devi's health deteriorated rapidly in her final days. The 96-year-old Maharani, who had been ill for the past few months, suffered a serious fall in the bathroom in September 2025, resulting in a brain haemorrhage and blood clots. She was immediately admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Darbhanga, where doctors described her condition as serious but stable. She breathed her last on Monday at Kalyani Niwas, located within the royal complex.