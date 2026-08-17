ETV Bharat / state

With Delhi's SIR Ending At Midnight, Future Of 47.9 Lakh Voters In Limbo

New Delhi: Less than 12 hours remain before the deadline expires for submitting forms for the verification and digitisation of voter credentials under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the capital, Delhi. The deadline for submitting these forms expires at midnight on Monday.

According to a status report issued by Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar, 47.9 lakh registered voters are yet to submit their enumeration forms. If these forms are not submitted today, the names of these 47.9 lakh voters will be removed from Delhi's electoral roll. Voters who fail to submit their forms by the given time will be unable to do so later, and their names will not be included in the draft electoral roll scheduled for publication on August 24.

According to the Delhi CEO's status report, released at 8 pm on Sunday, 97.2 lakh out of the 1.45 crore enumeration forms distributed across the capital have been verified and digitised, bringing the total verification rate to 66.9 per cent.

Options For Residents Who Miss Out

Election officials have clarified that the removal of a name from the draft electoral roll does not mean permanent exclusion from the list. Voters can file claims and objections between August 24 and September 23. This includes submitting Form 6 to register their names at a new address. Following due verification, the names of eligible voters will be included in the final electoral roll, which is set to be released on October 27.

It is noteworthy that this SIR deadline has already been extended twice. Originally, the process was scheduled to conclude on July 29, but the timeframe for booth-level officers to distribute and collect forms door-to-door was extended first to August 8 and then to August 17.