With Delhi's SIR Ending At Midnight, Future Of 47.9 Lakh Voters In Limbo
According to a status report issued by CEO Ashok Kumar, South East Delhi has the lowest verification rate at 55.9%.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Less than 12 hours remain before the deadline expires for submitting forms for the verification and digitisation of voter credentials under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the capital, Delhi. The deadline for submitting these forms expires at midnight on Monday.
According to a status report issued by Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar, 47.9 lakh registered voters are yet to submit their enumeration forms. If these forms are not submitted today, the names of these 47.9 lakh voters will be removed from Delhi's electoral roll. Voters who fail to submit their forms by the given time will be unable to do so later, and their names will not be included in the draft electoral roll scheduled for publication on August 24.
According to the Delhi CEO's status report, released at 8 pm on Sunday, 97.2 lakh out of the 1.45 crore enumeration forms distributed across the capital have been verified and digitised, bringing the total verification rate to 66.9 per cent.
Options For Residents Who Miss Out
Election officials have clarified that the removal of a name from the draft electoral roll does not mean permanent exclusion from the list. Voters can file claims and objections between August 24 and September 23. This includes submitting Form 6 to register their names at a new address. Following due verification, the names of eligible voters will be included in the final electoral roll, which is set to be released on October 27.
It is noteworthy that this SIR deadline has already been extended twice. Originally, the process was scheduled to conclude on July 29, but the timeframe for booth-level officers to distribute and collect forms door-to-door was extended first to August 8 and then to August 17.
Similarly, the date for publishing the draft electoral roll, which was originally set for August 5; was first postponed to August 17 and subsequently to August 24. Election officials stated that the reasons behind the failure to submit forms on such a large scale include voter relocation, deaths, and migration out of Delhi.
Zone-Wise Status: Outer North Leads, South East Lags
According to the SIR report, while the form distribution rate has reached 100 per cent across all 13 districts, significant variations have been observed in the pace of verification. South East Delhi has the lowest verification rate at 55.9 per cent, with only 8.7 lakh out of 15.5 lakh forms digitised. It is followed by the New Delhi district, with a rate of 60.6 per cent.
Next are the South and Central districts, recording verification rates of 61 per cent and 61.8 per cent, respectively. Among the districts with the highest verification rates, Outer North leads with a digitisation rate of 75.6 per cent. The West district follows with a rate of 73.1 per cent, and the South West district stands at 73 per cent. The North West and North East districts have recorded digitisation rates of 70.8 per cent and 70.7 per cent, respectively.
Key SIR statistics
- Total forms distributed: 1.45 crore
- Verified and digitised forms: 97.2 lakh
- Overall verification rate: 66.9%
- Current status: Forms for approximately 33% of voters are yet to be verified and digitised
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