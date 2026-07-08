ETV Bharat / state

Lashkar Terrorist Zakir Ganie, Missing Since 2023, Killed In Encounter In Jammu Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an ongoing joint anti-terror operation in the Saidapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, where security forces have been conducting searches for the past few days.

Officials identified the killed terrorist as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Kulgam district. According to sources, Ganie had been missing since September 27, 2023, and had later joined the terrorist ranks.

The operation, launched on Saturday based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Saidapora village, entered its fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Officials said security forces, while continuing searches in the area, heard gunfire from the site and responded, triggering a brief exchange of fire. After the operation, the body of the terrorist was recovered from the area.