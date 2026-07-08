Lashkar Terrorist Zakir Ganie, Missing Since 2023, Killed In Encounter In Jammu Kashmir's Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a post on X, said, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide!" and confirmed the killing of the LeT terrorist.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an ongoing joint anti-terror operation in the Saidapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, where security forces have been conducting searches for the past few days.
Officials identified the killed terrorist as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Kulgam district. According to sources, Ganie had been missing since September 27, 2023, and had later joined the terrorist ranks.
The operation, launched on Saturday based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Saidapora village, entered its fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.
Officials said security forces, while continuing searches in the area, heard gunfire from the site and responded, triggering a brief exchange of fire. After the operation, the body of the terrorist was recovered from the area.
Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site. Security personnel are continuing search and sanitisation operations to ensure no other terrorists are hiding in the area.
Confirming the development, Jammu and Kashmir Police in a post on X said, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF."
You Can Run But You Can't Hide !— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 8, 2026
One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.
Officials said a tight security cordon remains in place around the area as search operations continue. They said further details, including information about the recovered weapons and other operational updates, will be shared after the operation is formally concluded and the area is declared fully secure.
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