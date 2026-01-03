Largest Recovery To Date: 28 KG Opium Latex Worth Rs 4 Crore Concealed In Car Tyres Seized In Rajasthan
Initial examination yielded nothing, but the car was taken to a workshop where the contraband was recovered with the assistance of the mechanic.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Jodhpur: Police in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have arrested a man and recovered 28 kilograms of opium latex concealed in the modified tyres of his car and being smuggled from Manipur, officials said on Saturday. The market value of the seized opium is estimated at approximately four crore rupees.
How The Operation Unfolded
According to officials, acting on a tip-off from DST in-charge Khet Singh, and under the direction of DCP East IPS P.D. Nitya, Mandore Station House Officer Kishanlal and the DST team conducted a joint operation near Mandal Nath Fanta in the Karwad police station area on Friday night. One Narpat Singh traveling in a car was intercepted and an inquiry followed. An initial search yielded nothing, but due to suspicion, the car was taken to a garage where a thorough inspection was conducted with the help of a mechanic. The investigation revealed that the opium latex had been concealed in modified mudguards of the car's tires. The consignment was recovered after the tires were removed. This process continued until 4 AM
During this time, Police Commissioner Om Prakash himself visited the Karwad police station and took stock of the entire operation. The Police Commissioner praised the operation and announced that DST in-charge Khet Singh would be nominated for a gallantry award.
Opium Purchased From Manipur, Reached Jodhpur In 5 Days
Mandore Station House Officer Kishanlal said that the accused, Narpat Singh, had purchased the opium latex from a village 15 kilometers from Manipur capital Imphal at the rate of Rs 1,35,000 per kilogram. Later he reached Rajasthan with the consignment in about five days, Kishanlal said. As per Kishanlal, Singh came to Jodhpur on Friday via Jaipur, Didwana, and Nagaur, where he was apprehended.
Largest Recovery To Date
According to the Jodhpur police, this is the largest recovery of opium latex to date. The market value of the 28 kilograms of opium latex is approximately 4 crore rupees. This quantity could be used to produce about four times the amount of processed opium. Police are questioning the accused to find out who he was planning to supply this consignment to in Jodhpur. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway.