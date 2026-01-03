ETV Bharat / state

Largest Recovery To Date: 28 KG Opium Latex Worth Rs 4 Crore Concealed In Car Tyres Seized In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: Police in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have arrested a man and recovered 28 kilograms of opium latex concealed in the modified tyres of his car and being smuggled from Manipur, officials said on Saturday. The market value of the seized opium is estimated at approximately four crore rupees.

How The Operation Unfolded

According to officials, acting on a tip-off from DST in-charge Khet Singh, and under the direction of DCP East IPS P.D. Nitya, Mandore Station House Officer Kishanlal and the DST team conducted a joint operation near Mandal Nath Fanta in the Karwad police station area on Friday night. One Narpat Singh traveling in a car was intercepted and an inquiry followed. An initial search yielded nothing, but due to suspicion, the car was taken to a garage where a thorough inspection was conducted with the help of a mechanic. The investigation revealed that the opium latex had been concealed in modified mudguards of the car's tires. The consignment was recovered after the tires were removed. This process continued until 4 AM

During this time, Police Commissioner Om Prakash himself visited the Karwad police station and took stock of the entire operation. The Police Commissioner praised the operation and announced that DST in-charge Khet Singh would be nominated for a gallantry award.