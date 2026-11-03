ETV Bharat / state

India's Largest Amusement Park Coming Up In Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is constructing the park. The park would span 322 hectares (796 acres) under its "Prabandh Nagar" (Management City) scheme.

An organisation from Kerala has delivered a presentation to the LDA regarding the project, and the proposal will be tabled at an upcoming board meeting; after it gets approved, work will commence on the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Currently, the largest amusement park in the country is located in Khopoli, along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is spread over an area of ​​330 acres. The proposed park in Lucknow will be nearly two and a half times larger in size in comparison to Khopoli.

The planned park will be four times the size of the Janeshwar Mishra Park, which is located in Gomti Nagar Extension, and will be powered by solar energy and developed with a "zero-waste" management system.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the site for the park and directed officials to ensure that it is completed within the stipulated timeline. The official was joined in the inspection by LDA chief engineer Manvendra Singh, executive engineer Manoj Sagar, among others.

The vice-chairman inspected the stretch from Baikunth Dham to La Martiniere, which falls under the third phase of the Green Corridor project.

LDA vice-chairman Kumar said that a "fountain" and a children's play area are being constructed at Lohia Park.