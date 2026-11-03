India's Largest Amusement Park Coming Up In Lucknow
The proposed park in Lucknow will be nearly two and a half times larger in size in comparison to Khopoli amusement park.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Lucknow: India's largest amusement park is coming up in Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow.
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is constructing the park. The park would span 322 hectares (796 acres) under its "Prabandh Nagar" (Management City) scheme.
An organisation from Kerala has delivered a presentation to the LDA regarding the project, and the proposal will be tabled at an upcoming board meeting; after it gets approved, work will commence on the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
Currently, the largest amusement park in the country is located in Khopoli, along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is spread over an area of 330 acres. The proposed park in Lucknow will be nearly two and a half times larger in size in comparison to Khopoli.
The planned park will be four times the size of the Janeshwar Mishra Park, which is located in Gomti Nagar Extension, and will be powered by solar energy and developed with a "zero-waste" management system.
LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the site for the park and directed officials to ensure that it is completed within the stipulated timeline. The official was joined in the inspection by LDA chief engineer Manvendra Singh, executive engineer Manoj Sagar, among others.
The vice-chairman inspected the stretch from Baikunth Dham to La Martiniere, which falls under the third phase of the Green Corridor project.
LDA vice-chairman Kumar said that a "fountain" and a children's play area are being constructed at Lohia Park.
"The fountain will feature music and colorful lights for the entertainment of children. Additionally, multi-activity play equipment is being installed for the recreation of children."
He said that the "play fountain is expected to be fully operational" by December and would serve as a new attraction for visitors to the park.
Vice chairman Kumar said that the water level in the Gomti River has receded significantly at the riverfront and a water-based light and sound show will be developed at the site. "This show will utilise advanced laser, light, and sound technology, along with projectors, on a water screen."
"Through this, the magnificent history of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the rich Nawabi culture, art, and heritage of Lucknow, will be showcased via projections."
During the inspection, LDA vice-chairman Kumar directed that the bridge construction work should be accelerated and sought development of the "cloverleaf interchange connecting to Shaheed Path, and the backfilling of soil, a task to be undertaken once water levels recede following the rains."
Additionally, the LDA vice-chairman instructed that work related to site clearance near the Mari Mata Temple, as well as the strengthening of drains and roads, be expedited.
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