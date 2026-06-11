ETV Bharat / state

Large-Scale Evacuation At Balasore's Chandipur For Missile Test At ITR

Balasore: The district administration of Balasore in Odisha has initiated large-scale evacuation measures ahead of a scheduled missile test at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur.

As part of safety protocol, residents and domestic animals living within a 3.5-kilometre radius of Launch Complex-III (LC-III) are being relocated to designated temporary shelters before the missile trial. The displaced people are being given food and water. Besides, healthcare professions have been deployed to attend to any medical emergency.

Officials said the evacuation process is being carried out to ensure public safety during the test. While two rounds of missile testing were conducted on Wednesday, more tests will are slated to be conducted on Thursday, said the officials.