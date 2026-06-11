Large-Scale Evacuation At Balasore's Chandipur For Missile Test At ITR
Residents and domestic animals living within a 3.5-kilometre radius of Launch Complex-III (LC-III) are being relocated to designated temporary shelters before the missile trial.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Balasore: The district administration of Balasore in Odisha has initiated large-scale evacuation measures ahead of a scheduled missile test at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur.
As part of safety protocol, residents and domestic animals living within a 3.5-kilometre radius of Launch Complex-III (LC-III) are being relocated to designated temporary shelters before the missile trial. The displaced people are being given food and water. Besides, healthcare professions have been deployed to attend to any medical emergency.
Officials said the evacuation process is being carried out to ensure public safety during the test. While two rounds of missile testing were conducted on Wednesday, more tests will are slated to be conducted on Thursday, said the officials.
To accommodate the evacuees, four temporary shelter centres have been identified including the Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter and Bardhanpur High School, Bhimpur Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter, Tundra Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter, and Nidhipada Sevashram. Officials said the evacuees will also be given financial incentives by the administration.
The evacuation process was supervised by Balasore Deputy Collector Shiv Malviya who said locals cooperated with the administrative officials during the evacuation process.
"Around 11,442 people from the affected areas were safely evacuated. Senior administrative and police officers from the District Collector's Office were deployed in the area to ensure the evacuation process was carried out in an orderly manner," he said.
Also Read
Chandipur Missile Test: Balasore Admn Evacuated 3200 Residents From 6 Villages