ETV Bharat / state

Large Scale Discrepancies In LED Bulb, Disinfectant Purchases Uncovered In Madhya Pradesh Municipal Bodies

Bhopal: Collusion between officials and contractors in Madhya Pradesh’s urban local bodies is costing the exchequer crores of rupees, with massive discrepancies detected in the purchase of LED lights and phenolic disinfectants.

This was revealed in a presentation delivered by the Urban Administration Department at the Sundarlal Patwa Urban Development Training Institute in Bhauri, Bhopal.

While a 60-watt LED light was purchased for as little as ₹306, in some places, the same type of light was procured for around ₹11,800.

Similarly, the price of a phenolic disinfectant varied drastically, ranging from ₹5 to ₹33,500. During the presentation, Anshuman Raj, Additional Managing Director of MPSEDC, shared data and an analysis of procurements made through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

He said that for over three years, 374 urban local bodies made purchases worth approximately ₹1,134 crore via the GeM portal, further revealing that if these items had been procured at average market rates, the state exchequer could have saved nearly ₹250 crore.

Following this, Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Administration Department, issued a stern warning to officials, warning that any irregularities found in future procurements will lead to disciplinary action.

Earlier, the presentation highlighted significant price variations in the procurement of LED lights. It revealed that while a 60-watt LED light was purchased for ₹306 in one case, the same type of light was procured at a price of ₹11,800 in Bhopal, with the total value for this specific procurement in Bhopal valued at ₹3.78 lakh.

Similar discrepancies were observed in the price of phenolic disinfectants. In one location, the cost was recorded at ₹5 per litre, while at another place, the product was priced at ₹33,500. The Sardarpur municipal body purchased a unit for 2,500 liters at a cost of Rs 1.35 lakh.