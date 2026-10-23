Large Scale Discrepancies In LED Bulb, Disinfectant Purchases Uncovered In Madhya Pradesh Municipal Bodies
The discrepancies were revealed in a presentation delivered by the Urban Administration Department in Bhauri, Bhopal.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Bhopal: Collusion between officials and contractors in Madhya Pradesh’s urban local bodies is costing the exchequer crores of rupees, with massive discrepancies detected in the purchase of LED lights and phenolic disinfectants.
This was revealed in a presentation delivered by the Urban Administration Department at the Sundarlal Patwa Urban Development Training Institute in Bhauri, Bhopal.
While a 60-watt LED light was purchased for as little as ₹306, in some places, the same type of light was procured for around ₹11,800.
Similarly, the price of a phenolic disinfectant varied drastically, ranging from ₹5 to ₹33,500. During the presentation, Anshuman Raj, Additional Managing Director of MPSEDC, shared data and an analysis of procurements made through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.
He said that for over three years, 374 urban local bodies made purchases worth approximately ₹1,134 crore via the GeM portal, further revealing that if these items had been procured at average market rates, the state exchequer could have saved nearly ₹250 crore.
Following this, Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Administration Department, issued a stern warning to officials, warning that any irregularities found in future procurements will lead to disciplinary action.
Earlier, the presentation highlighted significant price variations in the procurement of LED lights. It revealed that while a 60-watt LED light was purchased for ₹306 in one case, the same type of light was procured at a price of ₹11,800 in Bhopal, with the total value for this specific procurement in Bhopal valued at ₹3.78 lakh.
Similar discrepancies were observed in the price of phenolic disinfectants. In one location, the cost was recorded at ₹5 per litre, while at another place, the product was priced at ₹33,500. The Sardarpur municipal body purchased a unit for 2,500 liters at a cost of Rs 1.35 lakh.
Over the last three years, urban municipal bodies have spent around Rs 18 crore on the procurement of disinfectants.
Citing the purchase of dumpers as an example during the meeting, Dubey noted, "One municipal body bought a garbage vehicle for about Rs 2 lakh, while another body purchased a similar vehicle, complete with four dustbins, for Rs 6 lakh."
He further took an exception to how some municipal bodies purchased garbage vehicles worth up to Rs 1.5 crore, even though they do not have enough wards to justify the operation of such a fleet.
Dubey made it clear to the officials that the department possesses detailed records of every purchase made by each municipal body, including the quantities and the rates at which they were procured.
He said officials should not assume that irregularities in procurement "will go unnoticed." "Action will be taken whenever irregularities are discovered."
State Congress President Jitu Patwari has alleged that the purchases have been made at exorbitant rates.
"In the state, bulbs that should cost between 5 to 30 rupees have been purchased for 33,000 rupees each. This gives an idea of the scale of corruption. The state Congress unit is releasing videos today related to this corruption. A press conference will be held tomorrow regarding this matter," said Patwari. He also raised questions over the procurement of helicopters and airplanes.
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