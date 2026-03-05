Large Number Of Aadhaar Cards Found On Riverbank: Karnataka Speaker Asks UIDAI To Probe, Postal Dept To Inspect
Pudu Gram Panchayat president Ramlan Maripalla said many discarded Aadhaar cards had details of the residents of Pudu village.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has urged the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to conduct an investigation into the huge number of Aadhaar cards found discarded on the banks of Netravati river in Farangipet of Pudu village in Mangaluru, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
Locals spotted several Aadhaar cards discarded on the riverbank and informed the Pudu Gram Panchayat president, and together collected those.
The Speaker has written a letter in this regard to the UIDAI project manager and instructed to conduct an investigation. He wrote that the locals informed the Pudu Gram Panchayat president and later, MLA of Mangaluru constituency informed him. Khader directed the UIDAI to inquire as to how such a large number of Aadhar cards came to the riverbank, identify those responsible and take necessary action against them.
"On Thursday, postal department inspectors will visit the spot and submit an inspection report. Following which, the next course of action will be decided," said Dinesh, Mangaluru Postal Department Deputy Superintendent.
Earlier on Tuesday, locals spotted a pile of Aadhaar cards with the details of residents of Pudu village on the banks of the Netravati river near the tenth milepost in Farangipet and informed the villagers. Later, many went to the spot and inspected it.
Pudu Gram Panchayat president Ramlan Maripalla said a situation had risen where the villagers did not receive their Aadhaar cards and had to pay money to get copies of their cards from cyber cafes. Now, that such a huge number of cards have been found on the riverbank is a serious matter and those responsible should be identified, he said.
"The higher authorities have been informed and the Gram Panchayat has filed a complaint with the local MLA," he added.
Locals have warned to gherao the post office if action is not taken against the culprits.
Also Read