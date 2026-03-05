ETV Bharat / state

Large Number Of Aadhaar Cards Found On Riverbank: Karnataka Speaker Asks UIDAI To Probe, Postal Dept To Inspect

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has urged the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to conduct an investigation into the huge number of Aadhaar cards found discarded on the banks of Netravati river in Farangipet of Pudu village in Mangaluru, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Locals spotted several Aadhaar cards discarded on the riverbank and informed the Pudu Gram Panchayat president, and together collected those.

The Speaker has written a letter in this regard to the UIDAI project manager and instructed to conduct an investigation. He wrote that the locals informed the Pudu Gram Panchayat president and later, MLA of Mangaluru constituency informed him. Khader directed the UIDAI to inquire as to how such a large number of Aadhar cards came to the riverbank, identify those responsible and take necessary action against them.

"On Thursday, postal department inspectors will visit the spot and submit an inspection report. Following which, the next course of action will be decided," said Dinesh, Mangaluru Postal Department Deputy Superintendent.