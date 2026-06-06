ETV Bharat / state

Large Gathering Marks 42nd Anniversary Of Operation Blue Star At Akal Takht

Devotees gather at Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar on the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: A large number of devotees gathered at Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Golden Temple complex on Friday to mark the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the shrine complex, with Punjab Police and security personnel deployed at key locations.

Every visitor entering the premises was subjected to thorough security checks as religious ceremonies and commemorative events were held in memory of those who lost their lives during the events of June 1984.

During the bhog ceremony at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, members of some Sikh organisations raised slogans and brandished swords, but the atmosphere remained peaceful as large numbers of devotees arrived to pay their respects.

Ahead of the ceremony, some participants were seen carrying posters of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and raising slogans in his support. Representatives of various Sikh organisations, including Tarna Dal, Waris Punjab De and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), participated in the commemorative events.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann said the Sikh community should work together to address issues concerning the Panth. "This is the time for the Sikh community to unite and work towards resolving its issues. Today, the focus should be on unity and brotherhood," he said.

Mann also commented on contemporary Panthic issues and urged religious institutions and organisations to work collectively in the larger interest of the community.

Bandh Observed In City

Several Sikh organisations, including Dal Khalsa, had called for a bandh in Amritsar to mark the anniversary. Markets, including Hall Bazaar and several other commercial areas, remained closed. Security personnel and central forces were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

A message released from the wall of Sri Akal Takht Sahib by Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj appealed to Punjabis settled abroad to reconnect with their roots. He said, "Punjab is our homeland and many forces are trying to weaken it. I appeal to Punjabis living abroad to return to Punjab and preserve their heritage."

Various Nihang Singh organisations, religious groups and devotees offered prayers and paid tribute to those who lost their lives during Operation Blue Star.