Large Gathering Marks 42nd Anniversary Of Operation Blue Star At Akal Takht
Religious ceremonies, tributes and appeals for Panthic solidarity marked the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star in Amritsar.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Amritsar: A large number of devotees gathered at Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Golden Temple complex on Friday to mark the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the shrine complex, with Punjab Police and security personnel deployed at key locations.
Every visitor entering the premises was subjected to thorough security checks as religious ceremonies and commemorative events were held in memory of those who lost their lives during the events of June 1984.
During the bhog ceremony at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, members of some Sikh organisations raised slogans and brandished swords, but the atmosphere remained peaceful as large numbers of devotees arrived to pay their respects.
Ahead of the ceremony, some participants were seen carrying posters of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and raising slogans in his support. Representatives of various Sikh organisations, including Tarna Dal, Waris Punjab De and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), participated in the commemorative events.
Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann said the Sikh community should work together to address issues concerning the Panth. "This is the time for the Sikh community to unite and work towards resolving its issues. Today, the focus should be on unity and brotherhood," he said.
Mann also commented on contemporary Panthic issues and urged religious institutions and organisations to work collectively in the larger interest of the community.
Bandh Observed In City
Several Sikh organisations, including Dal Khalsa, had called for a bandh in Amritsar to mark the anniversary. Markets, including Hall Bazaar and several other commercial areas, remained closed. Security personnel and central forces were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.
A message released from the wall of Sri Akal Takht Sahib by Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj appealed to Punjabis settled abroad to reconnect with their roots. He said, "Punjab is our homeland and many forces are trying to weaken it. I appeal to Punjabis living abroad to return to Punjab and preserve their heritage."
Various Nihang Singh organisations, religious groups and devotees offered prayers and paid tribute to those who lost their lives during Operation Blue Star.
Baba Balbir Singh described June 6 as a painful day in Sikh history and said the community was still awaiting justice. "The Panth must move forward unitedly. Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences should be released without conditions," he said.
Referring to the historical significance of Bandi Chhor Diwas, he said decisions regarding Sikh prisoners who have spent long periods in jail should be taken without delay.
June 1984 Remembered
Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, also reached Sri Akal Takht Sahib along with supporters to pay homage to those who lost their lives in 1984. Speaking to the media, he described June 1984 as one of the most painful chapters in Sikh history.
"The attack on Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Darbar Sahib complex is remembered with deep sorrow by the Sikh community even today," he said.
He said devotees, including women, elderly people and children, were among those affected during the violence and that the Sikh community had gathered to honour their memory and sacrifices.
Tarsem Singh also called for unity on Panthic issues and urged the leadership of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to guide efforts related to the release of Sikh prisoners and other community concerns.
"Instead of encouraging differences on such occasions, the focus should be on unity, brotherhood and the common interests of the Panth," he added.
Nihang Singh Baba Narayan Singh Sodhi, while addressing the gathering, referred to incidents of sacrilege involving Sri Guru Granth Sahib and spoke about spending nearly four-and-a-half years in jail in connection with one such case.
He said protecting the sanctity and respect of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is the responsibility of every Sikh. He also paid tribute to Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Bhai Amrik Singh, General Shabeg Singh and others who lost their lives during the events of 1984, saying their sacrifices would continue to be remembered by the community.
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