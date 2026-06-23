ETV Bharat / state

Large Cache Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Manipur Joint Op

Tezpur: In a major counter-insurgency operation, joint teams of security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and military supplies during extensive intelligence-based combing operations carried out at Leilon Vaiphei and neighbouring villages in Kangpokpi district on Monday. The three-day operation was carried out between June 20 and June 22.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs received regarding the presence of armed militants, a coordinated operation was launched on June 20 by Manipur Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army, in the villages of Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P Moulding, Leilon Khunou and adjoining locations.

Afterwards, Manipur Police posted on X: "Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed militants, a joint operation was launched by Manipur Police, CRPF, RAF, COBRA, and the Army in the general areas of Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P. Moulding, Leilon Khunou, and surrounding areas on 20/06/2026. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place with suspected militants. The operation continued throughout 21st and 22nd June 2026, leading to the recovery of:

i) 17 Single/Double Barrel Guns;

ii) 8 weapons comprising 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 M4 Carbine, 2 SLRs, 1 SKS rifle, and 1 improvised sniper .303 rifle;

iii) 11 SBL rifles; and

iv) Assorted ammunition, communication equipment, and other war-like stores."