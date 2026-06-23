Large Cache Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Manipur Joint Op
The operation in Kangpokpi district between June 20-22 was carried out by Manipur Police, RAF, CoBRA units of the CRPF and the Indian Army.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Tezpur: In a major counter-insurgency operation, joint teams of security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and military supplies during extensive intelligence-based combing operations carried out at Leilon Vaiphei and neighbouring villages in Kangpokpi district on Monday. The three-day operation was carried out between June 20 and June 22.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs received regarding the presence of armed militants, a coordinated operation was launched on June 20 by Manipur Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army, in the villages of Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P Moulding, Leilon Khunou and adjoining locations.
Afterwards, Manipur Police posted on X: "Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed militants, a joint operation was launched by Manipur Police, CRPF, RAF, COBRA, and the Army in the general areas of Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P. Moulding, Leilon Khunou, and surrounding areas on 20/06/2026. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place with suspected militants. The operation continued throughout 21st and 22nd June 2026, leading to the recovery of:
i) 17 Single/Double Barrel Guns;
ii) 8 weapons comprising 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 M4 Carbine, 2 SLRs, 1 SKS rifle, and 1 improvised sniper .303 rifle;
iii) 11 SBL rifles; and
iv) Assorted ammunition, communication equipment, and other war-like stores."
During the operation, security personnel were reported to have come under fire from suspected militants, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Despite the resistance, the joint forces continued extensive search and area domination operations through June 21-22, eventually recovering a significant quantity of weapons. Security forces also seized 11 Single Barrel Loading (SBL) rifles, along with assorted ammunition, communication equipment and other war-like stores.
Officials said this recovery indicates a significant success in the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and restore normalcy in the state. Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts of Manipur to prevent any resurgence of militant activities.
A total of 114 naka and check points have been established across the hill and valley districts, in the ongoing security operations. Security personnel are also conducting regular checks to monitor movement and maintain law and order. They have ensured safe movement of essential commodities by facilitating the passage of 450 vehicles along National Highway-37.
Security convoys have been deployed in sensitive stretches and strict security arrangements were put in place at vulnerable locations to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of essential goods.
Officials said coordinated operations against insurgent elements will continue as security forces remain on high alert across the state.
(with inputs from Pranab Kumar Das)