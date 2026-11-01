ETV Bharat / state

Landslides Wreak Havoc In Odisha's Kandhamal, 17 Still Missing

Locals said at least 17 people from nearby Kilapanga and Krubadi villages went missing after a landslide hit the area. While search operations are being carried out to trace them, the locals are apprehensive of more such incidents in future.

Similarly, the situation remains concerning in Kilapanga village, under Katingia panchayat of Udayagiri block. At least 53 people have been relocated to a temporary shelter set up at Kilapanga Primary School. Additionally, 11 people from Didipabali village, in Baibala panchayat, have also been accommodated at the shelter.

Sources said, large boulders and masses of earth slid down from the hills, causing extensive damage to Gidabali village, located on the border of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts. The landslide was so severe that the entire geographical landscape of the village has been altered. As the hillside collapsed, a water channel approximately 2 kilometres long was formed through the middle of the village.

Anganwadi worker Rinima Mallik said the situation in Krubadi village in Manikeswari panchayat of Raikia block is yet to return to normal following the landslide. Villagers reported that while many residents were rescued on Saturday, five are still missing.

Ajay Pradhan, a resident of the village, said his brother, sister-in-law, and their children have been missing since the landslide and there has been no trace of them so far. "Every house in the village has collapsed. Demands have been raised for the government to provide assistance. The landslide has washed away roads in several villages, leading to a complete breakdown of connectivity. It has become difficult even for the local residents to recognize the roads in their own villages," he said.

Under the prevailing conditions, the administration faces a major challenge- rescuing those who are missing, while simultaneously providing safe shelter, food, drinking water, and medical care to those in distress. Although the impact of the cyclone has subsided, the scars left by landslides continue to affect people's lives in Kandhamal.