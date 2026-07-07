Landslide Hits Wayanad Tunnel Project Site In Kerala, Several Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway
The NDRF, Fire and Rescue Service, and RRT are at the site for rescue operations, as it is suspected that more people are trapped underground.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A search operation is underway after several are feared trapped following landslides that hit the Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala on Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall caused landslides in the district. The landslide occurred near the Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi, which is a tunnel construction area. Some of the victims were rescued by the locals, with one of them having a severed leg. The injured were shifted to Harrison Malayalam Estate Hospital for primary treatment.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Service, and Rapid Response Team (RRT) are at the site for rescue operations, as it is suspected that between thirty and fifty workers are trapped underground.
The containers that served as the office of the construction company, the bus, cars and earthmoving machines that came with the workers were completely buried underground.
Road traffic in the area has been completely disrupted. The overflowing of a small river near the Meenakshi Bridge is also raising concerns.
Considering the risk, people are being evacuated from nearby areas. Since it is also a monsoon tourist area, the authorities are checking whether tourists have been in danger.
Eyewitnesses say that the landslide suddenly came down with a loud noise without any warning. The uprooting of large trees has also affected the rescue operation.
Following the incident, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan also called an emergency meeting. He assessed the situation with Minister T. Siddique from Wayanad. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to coordinate the rescue operation quickly.
The Chief Minister has further directed Revenue Minister A.P. Anilkumar and Agriculture Minister T. Siddique to immediately reach Wayanad.
The Disaster Management Authority and the district administration are jointly leading the rescue operation. The Health Department and the police have been instructed to be on alert. There have also been instructions to prepare adequate facilities in hospitals.
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