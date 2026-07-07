ETV Bharat / state

Landslide Hits Wayanad Tunnel Project Site In Kerala, Several Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

A landslide hits the Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi, which is a tunnel construction area on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: A search operation is underway after several are feared trapped following landslides that hit the Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall caused landslides in the district. The landslide occurred near the Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi, which is a tunnel construction area. Some of the victims were rescued by the locals, with one of them having a severed leg. The injured were shifted to Harrison Malayalam Estate Hospital for primary treatment.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Service, and Rapid Response Team (RRT) are at the site for rescue operations, as it is suspected that between thirty and fifty workers are trapped underground.

The containers that served as the office of the construction company, the bus, cars and earthmoving machines that came with the workers were completely buried underground.

Road traffic in the area has been completely disrupted. The overflowing of a small river near the Meenakshi Bridge is also raising concerns.

Considering the risk, people are being evacuated from nearby areas. Since it is also a monsoon tourist area, the authorities are checking whether tourists have been in danger.