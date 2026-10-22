ETV Bharat / state

Landslide Derails Locomotive In Southern Keralam, Disrupts Train Services

Thiruvananthapuram: A landslide near the Parassala railway station in this southern Keralam district derailed the locomotive of the Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express early on Thursday, disrupting train services, with the railways cancelling six passenger trains and partially cancelling the affected express train.

The incident occurred at 2:19 am when Train No. 22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express was stopped near Parassala following the landslide. The locomotive was found derailed after the train stopped at the location, the railways said.

"All passengers and railway staff are safe," the Southern Railway said in a statement. A relief locomotive was immediately arranged to move the train, while an accident relief train (ART), along with personnel and materials, was rushed to the site to carry out restoration work and resume train services, it said.

In its latest update, the Southern Railway said the Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express, which started its journey from Bilaspur on October 20, would terminate at Neyyattinkara. The section between Neyyattinkara and Tirunelveli has been partially cancelled, and buses have been arranged to transport passengers to their destinations.

Six passenger trains scheduled to operate on Thursday have been fully cancelled due to restoration work near the Parassala railway station.