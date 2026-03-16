ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Another Missing In Landslide At Hydropower Project Site In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

Vehicles move amid snowfall on the Sinthan Top in Kishtwar ( Special Arrangement )

Jammu: At least one person is reported dead while another has been injured even as a third person is missing after a landslide inside the Head Race Tunnel(HRT) of the Pakal Dul hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday night, officials said. The incident which comes in the backdrop of heavy rains and snowfall in the region, took place in Dangdoro area of Kishtwar district. The 1000 MW hydropower project is being executed by the Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited on river Marusudar, a tributary of river Chenab.