One Dead, Another Missing In Landslide At Hydropower Project Site In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar
The landslide took place at the Head Race Tunnel of the 1000 MW Pakal Dul hydropower project on the Marusudar tributary of Chenab river.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Jammu: At least one person is reported dead while another has been injured even as a third person is missing after a landslide inside the Head Race Tunnel(HRT) of the Pakal Dul hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday night, officials said.
The incident which comes in the backdrop of heavy rains and snowfall in the region, took place in Dangdoro area of Kishtwar district. The 1000 MW hydropower project is being executed by the Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited on river Marusudar, a tributary of river Chenab.
According to sources, chaos prevailed at the scene after the landslide. Rescue teams have recovered the body of one person from the debris, while the injured were immediately provided first aid. Local sources said that due to the extremely poor network connectivity in the area, no contact has been established with the missing persons yet, due to which there is uncertainty about their condition.
As soon as the information about the incident was received, teams of the district administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Army and other relevant agencies rushed to the spot. The rescue and relief work is underway at a rapid pace. A continuous search operation is underway to find those trapped in the rubble and every effort is being made to find the missing persons as soon as possible. Rescue operations are currently underway and further details are being awaited.