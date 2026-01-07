ETV Bharat / state

'Landowners Can't Be Held At Ransom': J-K High Court Orders Release Of Highway Land Compensation With Interest

Srinagar: More than a decade after their land was acquired for a national highway project in Kishtwar, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the release of compensation with interest to the legal heirs of a local landowner. The HC held that citizens cannot be denied payment due to interdepartmental lapses within the government.

Allowing a writ petition filed by Talat Kouser and others, Justice Rahul Bharti directed the release of Rs 14.46 lakh, including interest, to the petitioners for land acquired in 2014 for the widening of the Hasti to Malipeth stretch of the national highway in Kishtwar district.

“The petitioners cannot be held at ransom to be denied the compensation in negation of the Right to Property enshrined under Article 300-A of the Constitution of India,” the judge observed in the judgment pronounced on January 5.

The petition was originally filed in February 2021 by four sons of the late Ghulam Rasool Hamal, seeking payment of Rs 8.97 lakh along with statutory interest under the Jammu and Kashmir Land Acquisition Act. The amount is related to the acquisition of 1 kanal and 4 marlas of land falling under Khasra Nos. 5339, 5332 and 4214 in the village of Kishtwar.

During the pendency of the case, petitioner Irshad Ahmed Hamal died on May 1, 2021. His legal representatives were brought on record, led by his widow, Talat Kouser, who is now the principal petitioner.

The respondents included the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Commissioner Secretary of the Public Works Department, the Collector of Land Acquisition and Assistant Commissioner of Revenue Kishtwar, the Officer Commanding of the 118 Road Construction Company of the Border Roads Organisation, and the Executive Engineer of the PWD in Kishtwar.

According to the judgment, a total of 127.17 kanals of land was acquired under an award dated September 8, 2014, with total compensation assessed at over Rs 9.78 crore. While part of the compensation was deposited, a balance amount exceeding Rs 5.68 crore was not released by the indenting department, resulting in non-payment to several landowners, including the petitioners.