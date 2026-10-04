ETV Bharat / state

Landlord Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old Girl In Chhattisgarh

Durg: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Sunday.

Police said the girl's family had been staying at the accused's house as tenants.

The incident that took place in Khursipar police station area in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh's Durg district, was revealed after the girl's health deteriorated. Her family took her to the hospital on Saturday, where an examination revealed that she had been raped. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the police.

In their complaint, the girl's parents stated that their landlord had allegedly raped their daughter. Based on the complaint, the Khursipar Police registered a case against the landlord under various sections of the law.