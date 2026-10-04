Landlord Arrested For Raping Six-Year-Old Girl In Chhattisgarh
The incident was revealed when her family took her to a hospital after her health condition deteriorated.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Durg: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Sunday.
Police said the girl's family had been staying at the accused's house as tenants.
The incident that took place in Khursipar police station area in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh's Durg district, was revealed after the girl's health deteriorated. Her family took her to the hospital on Saturday, where an examination revealed that she had been raped. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the police.
In their complaint, the girl's parents stated that their landlord had allegedly raped their daughter. Based on the complaint, the Khursipar Police registered a case against the landlord under various sections of the law.
Subsequently, the landlord was taken into custody and interrogated. Her parents complained that the accused had been watching their daughter inappropriately for a long time. They also informed the police that the accused had previously attempted to molest her.
"The family has lodged a rape complaint. Treating the matter seriously, the accused has been arrested and is currently being interrogated," said Shobhraj Agrawal, ASP, Durg City.
Police are gathering information from the girl and her family regarding the incident. Further legal action is being taken based on the girl's medical examination and other evidences, police said.
Also Read