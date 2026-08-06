Land Will Be Handed Over To 25 Industrialists Within A Month: Bengal CM Adhikari
At a textile industry conference in Kolkata, he reiterated that investments exceeding Rs 100 crore would no longer require approval from local municipalities or panchayats.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the government will hand over land to 25 industrialists within a month, and multiple steps are being initiated to attract industries.
He also reiterated that investments exceeding Rs 100 crore would no longer require approval from local municipalities or panchayats.
Investors have long complained of red tape and extortion at the local level as major hurdles to investment in the state. Adhikari made it clear at a textile industry conference held at the Milan Mela grounds in Kolkata that the government is now far more proactive in resolving this challenge.
He spoke of implementing a direct single window system to ensure investors do not face harassment at the local level. "We have already introduced a land purchase policy. Farmers are providing us with land, and we are also considering launching a land development policy," he said.
"Those investing more than Rs 100 crore will not need to approach any municipality, corporation, or panchayat — which is where you often face difficulties. Everything will be handled from here. We will ensure it is all done properly," he added.
Adhikari also sent a strong message aimed at improving Bengal's image among investors. He assured that there is no longer any room in the state for the 'syndicate raj' or 'cut-money' culture.
"First, the legal framework needs to be set right. The prevailing atmosphere of hooliganism, 'syndicate raj,' 'cut money' culture, and forced extortion must be changed. We need to create a business-friendly environment for industrialists, formulate sound industrial policies, implement a single-window system, and ensure land availability. We must move beyond mere 'observation' and 'deliberation' to actual 'execution' — only then will the state progress," he noted.
Beyond mere promises, he also highlighted the investments that have already begun flowing into the state. Noting that new investment initiatives are progressing every month, he stated, "So far, we have conducted the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for an industry by Lux Cozi. Amul has also come here. They will produce quality yoghurt, sweet curd and regular curd. It requested land in two locations — 15 acres each in North Bengal and South Bengal — to set up ice cream manufacturing units, which have been allocated," he added.
Adhikari announced a Rs 15,000 crore expansion project by Shyam Steel and a Rs 4,000 crore investment by Amit Metallics in Purulia. Reaffirming the government's support for industrialists, he said, "This government is your government. Come forward to help build Bengal, and we will stand by you," he added.
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