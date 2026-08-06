ETV Bharat / state

Land Will Be Handed Over To 25 Industrialists Within A Month: Bengal CM Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the government will hand over land to 25 industrialists within a month, and multiple steps are being initiated to attract industries.

He also reiterated that investments exceeding Rs 100 crore would no longer require approval from local municipalities or panchayats.

Investors have long complained of red tape and extortion at the local level as major hurdles to investment in the state. Adhikari made it clear at a textile industry conference held at the Milan Mela grounds in Kolkata that the government is now far more proactive in resolving this challenge.

He spoke of implementing a direct single window system to ensure investors do not face harassment at the local level. "We have already introduced a land purchase policy. Farmers are providing us with land, and we are also considering launching a land development policy," he said.

"Those investing more than Rs 100 crore will not need to approach any municipality, corporation, or panchayat — which is where you often face difficulties. Everything will be handled from here. We will ensure it is all done properly," he added.