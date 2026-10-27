ETV Bharat / state

Land Verification In Bengal Made Easier: Plots To Be Classified Under 16 New Heads

Kolkata: To ensure people do not face any confusion while verifying land-related documents before constructing a house, the West Bengal government is introducing significant changes to the Record of Rights (RoR) by categorising all land into 16 specific heads and introducing a new column, 'supra-category' in it.

A recent directive issued by the Director of Land Records and Surveys, in conjunction with the Joint Land Reforms Commissioner, outlines this new framework. Under this, necessary modifications are being implemented within the state’s digital land record system and the Land Department’s dedicated e-Bhuchitra portal.

As per the new rules, the traditional land classification in the 'Khatian' will remain unchanged and the new column will clearly specify the broader category to which the land belongs. Consequently, both the general public and government officials will be able to identify the true nature of the land at a single glance, without needing to decipher complex or archaic terminology.

According to sources at Nabanna, the 16 primary land categories identified across the state are: Agriculture, Agriculture-allied, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Water bodies, Public amenities/Public welfare, Institutional, Orchards, Religious sites, Forest land, Rivers, Fallow land, Open fields, Tea gardens, and 'Others'.

The new system brings various traditional classifications under a single, unified framework. For instance, lands historically classified as 'Shali', 'Shuna', 'Danga', 'Aush', or 'Aman' will now fall under the 'Agriculture' category. Similarly, land designated as 'Vastu' (homestead), residential plots, housing areas, townships, quarters, or hostels will be grouped under the 'Residential' category. Rice mills, cold storage facilities, factories, crushing units, sawmills, and industrial parks will be categorised under the 'Industrial' sector.

Similarly, schools, colleges, hospitals, libraries, post offices, railway stations, power plants, and police stations will be placed under the 'Institutional' category.

Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, bus stands, public parks, cremation grounds, burial grounds, and dumping sites will be designated as 'Public Utility' facilities. The water bodies, including ponds, large tanks, canals, wetlands, streams, and drainage channels, will all be grouped under the 'Water Body' category.