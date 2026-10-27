Land Verification In Bengal Made Easier: Plots To Be Classified Under 16 New Heads
The new classification does not alter ownership rights, geographical dimensions, or usage rights, the notification states.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Kolkata: To ensure people do not face any confusion while verifying land-related documents before constructing a house, the West Bengal government is introducing significant changes to the Record of Rights (RoR) by categorising all land into 16 specific heads and introducing a new column, 'supra-category' in it.
A recent directive issued by the Director of Land Records and Surveys, in conjunction with the Joint Land Reforms Commissioner, outlines this new framework. Under this, necessary modifications are being implemented within the state’s digital land record system and the Land Department’s dedicated e-Bhuchitra portal.
As per the new rules, the traditional land classification in the 'Khatian' will remain unchanged and the new column will clearly specify the broader category to which the land belongs. Consequently, both the general public and government officials will be able to identify the true nature of the land at a single glance, without needing to decipher complex or archaic terminology.
According to sources at Nabanna, the 16 primary land categories identified across the state are: Agriculture, Agriculture-allied, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Water bodies, Public amenities/Public welfare, Institutional, Orchards, Religious sites, Forest land, Rivers, Fallow land, Open fields, Tea gardens, and 'Others'.
The new system brings various traditional classifications under a single, unified framework. For instance, lands historically classified as 'Shali', 'Shuna', 'Danga', 'Aush', or 'Aman' will now fall under the 'Agriculture' category. Similarly, land designated as 'Vastu' (homestead), residential plots, housing areas, townships, quarters, or hostels will be grouped under the 'Residential' category. Rice mills, cold storage facilities, factories, crushing units, sawmills, and industrial parks will be categorised under the 'Industrial' sector.
Similarly, schools, colleges, hospitals, libraries, post offices, railway stations, power plants, and police stations will be placed under the 'Institutional' category.
Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, bus stands, public parks, cremation grounds, burial grounds, and dumping sites will be designated as 'Public Utility' facilities. The water bodies, including ponds, large tanks, canals, wetlands, streams, and drainage channels, will all be grouped under the 'Water Body' category.
District Land and Land Reforms Officers have been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing this process at the district level. If necessary, they may submit recommendations to the state level to add, amend, or alter the classification of a piece of land. However, there is a clear caveat regarding land transactions: the inclusion of this new category in the land records does not imply an overnight change in the legal status of the land.
In other words, the introduction of this new classification does not, in itself, alter ownership rights, geographical dimensions, or usage rights. Furthermore, changing the declared classification or use of land without official authorisation, relying solely on this new category, remains strictly illegal.
According to a senior official at Nabanna state secretariat, NITI Aayog had long been advocating for the creation of such an integrated framework to facilitate industrialisation and comprehensive land policy reform within the state. Experts believe this 'back-end' transformation is highly significant for ensuring transparency in land transactions.
Welcoming this administrative decision, former IAS officer Debashis Sen remarked, “This is a crucial step in a long-term back-end reform process aimed at streamlining land transactions. It will prove to be extremely beneficial for land-related operations in the industrial and real estate sectors.”
This modernisation of land-related documents is expected to provide further momentum to the state's real estate and investment landscape.
Also Read