ETV Bharat / state

Land-Grabbing Case: Abhishek Banerjee's Absconding PA Appears Before CID

Kolkata: After being at large for a long time, Sumit Roy — the personal assistant of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee — appeared at the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan in South Kolkata on Monday for an investigation into an alleged land-grabbing case.

He reached shortly before 10 am on Saturday after CID sleuths had served a notice at his residence on Friday evening asking him to be present at the agency's office by 11 am.

Sources in the CID suggest that he may be questioned based on complaints, documents, and other information in the possession of the investigators

The case relates to allegations that Roy grabbed and sold government-vested land in Salboni under West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district through forged documents. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Salboni police station, and an investigation was launched.

As he could not be traced at his known addresses, a local court issued an arrest warrant against him. The CID had earlier issued a lookout notice against Roy.