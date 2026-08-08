Land-Grabbing Case: Abhishek Banerjee's Absconding PA Appears Before CID
The Supreme Court had granted Sumit Roy interim protection subject to joining the investigation and extending full cooperation to the investigating agency, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Kolkata: After being at large for a long time, Sumit Roy — the personal assistant of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee — appeared at the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan in South Kolkata on Monday for an investigation into an alleged land-grabbing case.
He reached shortly before 10 am on Saturday after CID sleuths had served a notice at his residence on Friday evening asking him to be present at the agency's office by 11 am.
Sources in the CID suggest that he may be questioned based on complaints, documents, and other information in the possession of the investigators
The case relates to allegations that Roy grabbed and sold government-vested land in Salboni under West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district through forged documents. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered at the Salboni police station, and an investigation was launched.
As he could not be traced at his known addresses, a local court issued an arrest warrant against him. The CID had earlier issued a lookout notice against Roy.
Roy had approached both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court for interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest.
The division bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana on August 6 granted Roy interim protection in the illegal land-grabbing case subject to Roy joining the investigation and extending full cooperation to the investigating agency. The bench also ordered that his arrest would remain stayed till further orders.
Earlier, personnel from the Salboni police station had even visited Banerjee's residence in Kolkata in search of Roy, but he could not be located despite an extensive search. He remained at large since then, with allegations of failing to cooperate with the investigation.
Subsequently, the police approached the Medinipur District Court to secure an arrest warrant against him, which was issued. He moved the High Court seeking protection after a lookout notice was issued against him.
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