Land Grab, Extortion Accused 'Sona Pappu' Appears Before ED In Kolkata
Pappu had been absconding in a case registered against him and others for several months, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Kolkata: After remaining untraceable for three months, 'Sona Pappu' finally appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located within the CGO Complex in Kolkata's Salt Lake on Monday.
Pappu was accompanied by his wife to the ED office. As he arrived to report to the ED, journalists asked him whether he feared imminent arrest to which he reponded, "I have committed no wrong. I have never engaged in extortion at any point in my life."
It is alleged that around a month ago, an incident involving unrest and bomb-throwing took place within the jurisdiction of Rabindra Sarobar police station. It is further alleged that Pappu's associates had entered the area and instigated the disturbance. While investigating the incident, officials stumbled upon records of Pappu's illicit financial transactions. Following this discovery, the agency's officials conducted multiple search operations at Sona Pappu's residence in South Kolkata.
Tracing the links connected to Pappu, the investigators uncovered a connection with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shantanu Sinha Biswas. The ED claims that Biswas, along with businessman Jay S Kamdar, had financially benefited on multiple occasions with Pappu's assistance. While investigators succeeded in arresting both Biswas and Kamdar in connection with this case, Pappu had remained absconding until now. Pappu's real name is Biswajit Poddar.
However, despite remaining a fugitive for an extended period, Pappu was frequently heard making comments and statements via Facebook live sessions. During the period, a change of government took place in the state. Following the BJP's assumption of power, the ED arrested several accused including Biswas.
The ED had issued multiple summons to Pappu. However, investigators were unable to locate or apprehend him through any means.
Among the primary questions he is expected to face during interrogation is whether he maintains any connections with influential individuals. Furthermore, investigators are seeking to determine whether any influential figure had instructed him on the bombing incident on Kakulia Road. Additionally, it is being investigated who else was involved in the financial transactions with Pappu. How exactly were funds exchanged with the arrested individuals—Kamdar and Biswas? Interrogation of Sona Pappu has already commenced at the CGO Complex.
Pappu's name first surfaced in 2015 following a clash at the Ballygunge railway yard over territorial control. Subsequently, in 2017, his name became implicated in a murder case as well. According to sources at Lalbazar, a separate FIR was lodged in connection with that incident. The list does not end here, police sources indicate that in 2021, his name once again emerged in connection with an alleged attempt—made alongside 25 associates—to attack his rival, Munna Pandey, outside the Presidency Correctional Home.
According to police records, there are reportedly at least 20 complaints lodged against him across the jurisdictions of multiple police stations, including charges of extortion. Furthermore, allegations have been leveled against Pappu for operating criminal syndicates in Kasba, Tiljala, and Topsia areas.