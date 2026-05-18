ETV Bharat / state

Land Grab, Extortion Accused 'Sona Pappu' Appears Before ED In Kolkata

Kolkata: After remaining untraceable for three months, 'Sona Pappu' finally appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located within the CGO Complex in Kolkata's Salt Lake on Monday.

Pappu was accompanied by his wife to the ED office. As he arrived to report to the ED, journalists asked him whether he feared imminent arrest to which he reponded, "I have committed no wrong. I have never engaged in extortion at any point in my life."

It is alleged that around a month ago, an incident involving unrest and bomb-throwing took place within the jurisdiction of Rabindra Sarobar police station. It is further alleged that Pappu's associates had entered the area and instigated the disturbance. While investigating the incident, officials stumbled upon records of Pappu's illicit financial transactions. Following this discovery, the agency's officials conducted multiple search operations at Sona Pappu's residence in South Kolkata.

Tracing the links connected to Pappu, the investigators uncovered a connection with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shantanu Sinha Biswas. The ED claims that Biswas, along with businessman Jay S Kamdar, had financially benefited on multiple occasions with Pappu's assistance. While investigators succeeded in arresting both Biswas and Kamdar in connection with this case, Pappu had remained absconding until now. Pappu's real name is Biswajit Poddar.