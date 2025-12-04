ETV Bharat / state

Land-For-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Postpones Order On Charges Against Lalu, Rabri And Tejashwi

Lalu Prasad faces CBI prosecution in the Land-for-Jobs case as the court again defers order on charge framing. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has once again deferred its order on framing charges against the accused in the CBI’s FIR related to the Land-for-Jobs case. The decision was postponed because the order on framing charges was not ready. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has now fixed December 8 for the pronouncement of the order. The court had earlier deferred its decision on November 10.

The court reserved its order on the framing of charges on August 25. During today’s hearing, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav did not appear before the court. Their counsel, Maninder Singh, sought exemption from personal appearance for all three, which the court allowed.

Lalu has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the quashing of the CBI FIR and a stay on the trial court proceedings. The High Court is scheduled to hear the plea on September 25.

Appearing for Lalu, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that a mandatory sanction for prosecution was not obtained, making the entire investigation illegal. He claimed that no investigation can begin without the requisite sanction and that the proceedings were fundamentally flawed.

During the hearing, the CBI counsel argued that Lalu’s side was deliberately avoiding making submissions on charge framing in the trial court. The counsel added that the trial court arguments would conclude on September 9.