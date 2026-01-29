Land-For-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Frames Charges, Orders Daily Trial Proceedings Starting March 9
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court frames corruption, conspiracy charges against Lalu Yadav and family, discharges several accused in the alleged scam in the Railways.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a schedule for the hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in the land-for-jobs matter and directed that prosecution evidence be recorded on a daily basis starting March 9. The case relates to the alleged offence of accepting land in exchange for Railways Group D jobs.
After formally framing charges against the other accused, Special Judge (MP-MLA) Vishal Gogne listed the matter for recording prosecution evidence.
On January 9, 2026, the court had ordered the framing of charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, and others in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
While framing charges, the court observed, “Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family were working like a gang.”
Appearance Of Accused
The court allowed Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, and Tej Pratap to appear in person for the formal framing of charges between February 1 and February 25. They must inform the CBI a day before appearing, having previously sought an exemption from personal appearance on Thursday.
However, MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared in person and denied the charges against them.
Charges And Discharge Of Accused
The court discharged 52 accused, including senior police and railway officials. During the proceedings, five accused died. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 103 accused.
Charges of conspiracy, cheating, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act were framed. The court noted suspicions of a broad conspiracy involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.
The Special Judge said, “The chargesheet clearly mentions acquisition of land in exchange for jobs.” Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh argued that sufficient evidence exists to frame charges.
Defence Arguments For Lalu Prasad Yadav
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued during the proceedings that the land-for-jobs case is politically motivated. He maintained that no evidence shows that candidates received jobs in return for land and noted that the sale documents indicate the land was bought with money.
He added that no rules regarding appointments were violated, nor did Lalu Prasad Yadav recommend any candidate; moreover, no General Manager has stated that they ever met him.
The counsel argued that no corruption case was made, as no recommendations were issued or evidence presented. He added that there is no proof of land taken without compensation, as it was purchased.
Arguments On Behalf Of Rabri Devi
Earlier, during arguments for Rabri Devi, it was stated that she purchased land by paying money, and that buying land by paying is not a crime. It was argued that no accused candidate received any undue benefit and that these transactions are not interconnected.
The senior counsel said the CBI must prove corruption, adding that the applicants followed all required procedures. “Where is the corrupt conduct?” he asked, arguing that the actions of the accused individuals were independent and not linked.
Also Read: