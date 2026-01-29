ETV Bharat / state

Land-For-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Frames Charges, Orders Daily Trial Proceedings Starting March 9

The court allows Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and sons to appear in February. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a schedule for the hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in the land-for-jobs matter and directed that prosecution evidence be recorded on a daily basis starting March 9. The case relates to the alleged offence of accepting land in exchange for Railways Group D jobs.

After formally framing charges against the other accused, Special Judge (MP-MLA) Vishal Gogne listed the matter for recording prosecution evidence.

On January 9, 2026, the court had ordered the framing of charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, and others in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

While framing charges, the court observed, “Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family were working like a gang.”

Appearance Of Accused

The court allowed Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, and Tej Pratap to appear in person for the formal framing of charges between February 1 and February 25. They must inform the CBI a day before appearing, having previously sought an exemption from personal appearance on Thursday.

However, MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared in person and denied the charges against them.

Charges And Discharge Of Accused

The court discharged 52 accused, including senior police and railway officials. During the proceedings, five accused died. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against 103 accused.