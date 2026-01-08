ETV Bharat / state

Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Likely To Pass Order On Framing Charges Against Lalu, Others on Friday

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on framing of charges in the land-for-job scam involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others, on Friday.

On December 19, Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while hearing the case filed by the CBI against Lalu Yadav and others had said that "the order upon charge shall be pronounced at 10:30 am on January 9". During the proceedings, the CBI had submitted a verification report regarding the status of accused persons in the case, saying out of the 103 accused named in its chargesheet, five died.

The CBI filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.