Land Eviction Row: PDP's Iltija Mufti Joins Protesting Farmers In J&K's Bijbehara; Plants Paddy Saplings In Symbolic Protest
The PDP leader alleged that many protesting farmers had been detained by the local police for raising their voice against the land eviction.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 11, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Bijbehara: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday joined the ongoing farmers' protest against the farmers' eviction from paddy land at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Iltija joined the protesting farmers in the paddy fields at Tulkhan area of Bijbehara and planted paddy saplings in the fields along with them to express solidarity with them. Local farmers alleged that they are being restricted from cultivating paddy on the concerned land by the administration.
In the paddy fields of Tulkhun, Bijbehara, Ms. @IltijaMufti_ stood shoulder to shoulder with local cultivators, sending a strong message on the need to protect Kashmir’s agricultural heritage. Preserving paddy fields is not just about farming, it’s about safeguarding livelihoods,… pic.twitter.com/gpIwarHVpF— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) June 11, 2026
The administration maintains that the land is government property, while the farmers claim that they have been cultivating it for decades and their livelihood is linked to it. The protesters alleged that under a systematic policy, people are being evicted from the lands they have occupied and cultivated for years. They said that such actions are tantamount to economically weakening the local population and are affecting their basic means of livelihood.
During today's symbolic protest, Iltija criticized the actions of the administration. She said that on the one hand, the government is failing to provide employment to the youth of the region, while on the other hand, lands are being snatched from those who have been working hard on the same lands for years to feed their families.
Planting a rice sapling in Kashmir’s fertile fields today has become an act of defiance. Stop criminalising the livelihood of farmers who sustained not just their families but J&Ks economy even during militancy. Stand with Kashmir’s farmers. pic.twitter.com/TvXQ2DPQJl— Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) June 11, 2026
The PDP leader said that the locals have been growing crops on these lands for decades and they have a deep economic and emotional connection with the land.
“Farmers do not have guns but paddy husks in their hands, hence they cannot be deprived of their ancestral heritage and livelihood,” she said. She assured that PDP will stand by them to protect the rights of farmers.
The PDP leader further alleged that the administration was using police to carry out operations against “innocent citizens”. According to her, about a dozen farmers of the area have been detained, which she termed unacceptable and warned that if the detained persons are not released, the party will stage a protest sit-in outside the police station.
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