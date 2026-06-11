ETV Bharat / state

Land Eviction Row: PDP's Iltija Mufti Joins Protesting Farmers In J&K's Bijbehara; Plants Paddy Saplings In Symbolic Protest

Bijbehara: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday joined the ongoing farmers' protest against the farmers' eviction from paddy land at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Iltija joined the protesting farmers in the paddy fields at Tulkhan area of Bijbehara and planted paddy saplings in the fields along with them to express solidarity with them. Local farmers alleged that they are being restricted from cultivating paddy on the concerned land by the administration.

The administration maintains that the land is government property, while the farmers claim that they have been cultivating it for decades and their livelihood is linked to it. The protesters alleged that under a systematic policy, people are being evicted from the lands they have occupied and cultivated for years. They said that such actions are tantamount to economically weakening the local population and are affecting their basic means of livelihood.