Land Dispute Turns Fatal As Man Kills Father With A Tractor In Rajasthan
The incident took place in Dhosi village, where the accused allegedly assaulted his father, dragged him and then deliberately rammed a tractor into him.
By PTI
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Jaipur: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son, who ran him over with a tractor following a long-standing land dispute in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday in Dhosi village under Mehada police station limits.
According to police, the accused, Shamsher Singh (38), allegedly assaulted his father, Mahavir Prasad, dragged him onto the road and then deliberately rammed a tractor into him. In a complaint, the victim's son-in-law, Rakesh Kumar, said Mahavir Prasad was alone at home on Thursday night as his wife had gone to visit relatives.
He alleged that Mahavir Prasad was sitting near a dharamshala when the accused arrived and began assaulting him. Despite attempts by locals to intervene, the accused continued beating his father, dragged him onto the road and ran him over with a tractor, leaving him critically injured, the complaint stated.
Mahavir Prasad was rushed to the government sub-district hospital in Khetri, where doctors declared him dead. Police reached the spot after receiving information, inspected the scene and took the accused into custody. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Station House Officer Ram Manohar Tholia said the father and son had been embroiled in a land dispute for the past three years. Several attempts by relatives to resolve the matter had failed, and the accused had been living separately.
The deceased, who was engaged in farming, is survived by four daughters and a son. Police said the post-mortem was conducted by a medical board at the government hospital, after which the body was handed over to the family.
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