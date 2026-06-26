ETV Bharat / state

Land Dispute Turns Fatal As Man Kills Father With A Tractor In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son, who ran him over with a tractor following a long-standing land dispute in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday in Dhosi village under Mehada police station limits.

According to police, the accused, Shamsher Singh (38), allegedly assaulted his father, Mahavir Prasad, dragged him onto the road and then deliberately rammed a tractor into him. In a complaint, the victim's son-in-law, Rakesh Kumar, said Mahavir Prasad was alone at home on Thursday night as his wife had gone to visit relatives.

He alleged that Mahavir Prasad was sitting near a dharamshala when the accused arrived and began assaulting him. Despite attempts by locals to intervene, the accused continued beating his father, dragged him onto the road and ran him over with a tractor, leaving him critically injured, the complaint stated.