West Bengal: Land Dispute Leads To Murder Of Teen Girl, Five Arrested
Noor Alam's goons allegedly entered a house, woke up the eighth-grade student and shot her dead, before fleeing the scene.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:20 AM IST
Raiganj: A land dispute between two families has resulted in the tragic death of a teen girl in West Bengal’s East Dinajpur district. The girl was sleeping in her house when she was shot dead after being woken up by the killers.
A murder complaint has been filed at the Islampur police station. Police have launched an investigation and arrested five people.
According to police and local sources, the Matikunda-2 Gram Panchayat is located in the Islampur police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. Within this Gram Panchayat is an area called Jhaljhali.
According to police and local sources, Rafiq Alam, a resident of Jhaljhali, has been involved in a long-standing land dispute with another local resident, Noor Alam. This dispute frequently led to clashes between the two sides.
On Saturday night, the dispute took a violent form. Noor Alam and his group allegedly resorted to bombing and firing in the area. They later attacked the house of a local resident. The family members fled the house fearing the gunfire and bombs.
The hapless minor girl, a member of that family, could not escape as she was asleep in the house. Noor Alam's goons allegedly then entered the house, woke up the eighth-grade student and shot her dead, before fleeing the scene.
After some time, the family members returned home. They found the 15-year-old girl lying in a pool of blood. They immediately took her to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Later, a murder complaint was filed at the Islampur police station. Islampur’s superintendent of plice, Joby Thomas said an investigation has been launched. Islampur police arrested five people, and a search is underway for the others. "We have arrested five people in connection with this incident. The investigation is going on. A police picket has been deployed at the scene. We are investigating how the firearms were obtained. Several people have been questioned,” he added.
