ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Land Dispute Leads To Murder Of Teen Girl, Five Arrested

Raiganj: A land dispute between two families has resulted in the tragic death of a teen girl in West Bengal’s East Dinajpur district. The girl was sleeping in her house when she was shot dead after being woken up by the killers.

A murder complaint has been filed at the Islampur police station. Police have launched an investigation and arrested five people.

According to police and local sources, the Matikunda-2 Gram Panchayat is located in the Islampur police station area of ​​Uttar Dinajpur. Within this Gram Panchayat is an area called Jhaljhali.

According to police and local sources, Rafiq Alam, a resident of Jhaljhali, has been involved in a long-standing land dispute with another local resident, Noor Alam. This dispute frequently led to clashes between the two sides.