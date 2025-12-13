ETV Bharat / state

Land Deal Row: Revenue Officials Should Have Refused Faulty Registrations, Says Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said officials responsible for registering documents should have refused to process agreements that were not permissible under the law and clearly informed the parties concerned about such limitations.

His comments come against the backdrop of a notice issued by the deputy registrar to the firm of his son, Parth Pawar, seeking Rs 21 crore in stamp duty and penalties in connection with a controversial land deal in Pune. Recently, the Bombay High Court raised sharp questions regarding the police probe into the land deal, suggesting authorities might be shielding Parth Pawar by failing to name him in the FIR.

Ajit Pawar sought to dispel perceptions stemming from a bill cleared by the legislative assembly on Friday, which empowers the revenue minister to hold hearings in contentious cases related to the IGR. Pawar said those who registered such documents were at fault, and officials should have exercised due diligence at the time of registration.

"The officials who received the documents for registration of a deal should have refused to register it. They should have clearly informed the parties that such an agreement cannot be processed," said the deputy chief minister. When asked about allegations that the bill was moved to protect Parth, who holds a 99 per cent equity stake in Amadea Enterprises LLP, Pawar reiterated that responsibility lay with the registering authorities.