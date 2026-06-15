ETV Bharat / state

Land Allotment For International Cricketers: Gujarat HC Grants Yusuf Pathan Four Weeks To Pursue Claim

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan four weeks’ time to pursue his claim under a state policy for allotment of land to international cricketers.

The court warned the MP that any delay would increase the damages payable for his continued occupation of a Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) plot. After a single High Court bench dismissed Pathan's petition, he filed an appeal before a division bench. During the hearing on Monday, Pathan filed a civil petition seeking more time.

Pathan argued that time was needed to present the state government's policy regarding land allotment to international cricketers and other relevant documents to the court. Meanwhile, the High Court took a firm stance, stating that the issue of unauthorized land occupation has been pending since 2014.

The court granted Pathan four weeks to submit the necessary documents, after which the case will be heard. Senior counsel for the petitioner, Shalin Mehta, stated after the hearing that Pathan had demanded that the government policy regarding land allotment to international cricketers be presented before the court. "The court granted time to submit the necessary documents and policy information on this issue, which the court granted and granted four weeks," he said.