Land Allotment Delays Hamper Private Sector Expansion In Jammu Kashmir
Kashmir Chamber president says those who applied six years ago are yet to get the allotments. "They are time-consuming".
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, the government’s support in addressing this grave issue through the private sector has been slow and unassuring, as the development of industrial estates announced years ago is still underway, and plots have yet to be allotted to applicants.
Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration unveiled a slew of policies for expanding industrialisation and creating jobs in the private sector. Under the industrial development policy, the administration announced the creation of 46 new industrial estates after retrieving lakhs of acres of state and shamilat land in 2022 that was held by people across Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, recently stated in the Assembly session, in response to a question from ruling party legislator Ali Muhammad Dar, that over 14,956 kanals of land in Jammu Division and over 6,745 kanals of land in Kashmir Division have been transferred for establishing industrial estates in the Union Territory.
The industries and commerce department boasts of establishing 117 estates in the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Choudhary also said that 46 new industrial estates were identified for development in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, official sources said that only 16 have been developed, while the rest are undeveloped. Development includes adding facilities like road connectivity, fencing, lighting, drainage and other basic amenities before plots are allotted to applicants.
However, applicants allege that the process of allotments is very slow, which creates disinterest among them. An applicant, Muhammad Shahid, told ETV Bharat that he had applied in 2023 for land allotment and had deposited Rs 15,000 as a fee.
"But I do not know what happened thereafter," he said.
His claim was corroborated by Javaid Tenga, the president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI). Tenga said allotments are "time-consuming."
"Those who applied six years ago are yet to get the allotments. The government has identified estates but not developed them for setting up industries," he said.
Citing an example of Sempora, in Srinagar outskirts, Tengal said the industries department had announced plans to create an IT hub, but claims by two departments over the land have created a legal hurdle. "We are demanding ready-to-move estates that have road connectivity, electricity, water and other amenities available. But that is not happening," he said.
Khalid Majeed, Director Industries Kashmir, told ETV Bharat that the new industrial estates are being developed. "A good number has been developed and allotment is also under process in those estates which have been built. Estates are being developed year by year because they also require significant funds for completion,” he said.
He said allotments are being finalised in the upcoming days, following due procedure after the land allotment committee meeting. "Allotments will be given after inviting objections from the public so that the process remains objective and fair."
Despite the delays, Director Industries said the government was expecting a "good year" ahead for the industrial sector. “We will get a good boost for the industrial sector this year,” Majeed said.
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