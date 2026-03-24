ETV Bharat / state

Land Allotment Delays Hamper Private Sector Expansion In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, the government’s support in addressing this grave issue through the private sector has been slow and unassuring, as the development of industrial estates announced years ago is still underway, and plots have yet to be allotted to applicants.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration unveiled a slew of policies for expanding industrialisation and creating jobs in the private sector. Under the industrial development policy, the administration announced the creation of 46 new industrial estates after retrieving lakhs of acres of state and shamilat land in 2022 that was held by people across Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, recently stated in the Assembly session, in response to a question from ruling party legislator Ali Muhammad Dar, that over 14,956 kanals of land in Jammu Division and over 6,745 kanals of land in Kashmir Division have been transferred for establishing industrial estates in the Union Territory.

Unfinished work in an industrial estate in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

The industries and commerce department boasts of establishing 117 estates in the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Choudhary also said that 46 new industrial estates were identified for development in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, official sources said that only 16 have been developed, while the rest are undeveloped. Development includes adding facilities like road connectivity, fencing, lighting, drainage and other basic amenities before plots are allotted to applicants.

However, applicants allege that the process of allotments is very slow, which creates disinterest among them. An applicant, Muhammad Shahid, told ETV Bharat that he had applied in 2023 for land allotment and had deposited Rs 15,000 as a fee.