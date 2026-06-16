'Land Acquisition Is A Major National Issue': Rakesh Tikait At 'Kisan Mahakumbh' In Haridwar
The four-day Kisan Mahakumbh at Haridwar has drawn farmers from across the country to discuss, MSP, alleged land acquisition irregularities and rising farming costs.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that land acquisition is a major national issue, alleging that farmers are being forced to part with their land and acquisitions are occurring at extremely low rates.
Tikait was speaking at the four-day 'Kisan Mahakumbh' that begun at VIP Ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar today. During the convention, discussions will be held on Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees, rising agricultural costs and alleged land acquisition irregularities. After this, a memorandum outlining the demands of the farmers will be submitted to the government.
"Land acquisition is a major national issue and land is being acquired cheaply and forcibly. Thousands of farmers from across the country have arrived at the 'Mahakumbh' to voice their concerns. Forests belonging to farmers in Chhattisgarh are being cleared and farmers are being displaced," he said.
Tikait warned that Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) would ruin apple farmers in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. He said that the common man is burdened with the installation of smart metres, an issue that the farmers have been raising.
"Farmers still do not receive fair prices for their crops. Meetings regarding issues such as MSP, farm loans, and land acquisition are taking place nationwide, and this time, the movement will be decisive," he added.
Various farmers' unions from across the country have set up camps at different locations in Haridwar and the VIP Ghat is teeming with farmers. A main 'pandal' has been erected at the site while there are several smaller ones near the exit to accommodate farmers arriving from across the country. Tractor-trolleys and cars are parked in various areas, and posters and banners adorn the area. 'Langars' (community kitchens) have been organised by the farmers at multiple spots, and a gate that usually remains closed has been opened for the event.
There was a time when Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait, BKU founder, used to organise a 'Kisan Mahakumbh' in Haridwar. Back then, farmers would flock to Haridwar in thousands and buses and trains would be packed solely with farmers. However, over time, farmer organisations began to splinter and following the Delhi farmers' protest, the farming community fragmented into hundreds of different unions.
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