ETV Bharat / state

'Land Acquisition Is A Major National Issue': Rakesh Tikait At 'Kisan Mahakumbh' In Haridwar

Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that land acquisition is a major national issue, alleging that farmers are being forced to part with their land and acquisitions are occurring at extremely low rates.

Tikait was speaking at the four-day 'Kisan Mahakumbh' that begun at VIP Ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar today. During the convention, discussions will be held on Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantees, rising agricultural costs and alleged land acquisition irregularities. After this, a memorandum outlining the demands of the farmers will be submitted to the government.

"Land acquisition is a major national issue and land is being acquired cheaply and forcibly. Thousands of farmers from across the country have arrived at the 'Mahakumbh' to voice their concerns. Forests belonging to farmers in Chhattisgarh are being cleared and farmers are being displaced," he said.

Tikait warned that Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) would ruin apple farmers in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. He said that the common man is burdened with the installation of smart metres, an issue that the farmers have been raising.