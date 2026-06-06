Lamps To Be Lit On Thiruparankundram Hill During Karthigai Deepam As Per Practice: Tamil Nadu Minister
State Law and Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar said the government would not allow any individual or religious force to use the matter for political purposes.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Madurai: Tamil Nadu's Minister for Law and Electricity Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said lamps will be lit on Thiruparankundram Hill during Karthigai Deepam per the existing practice.
Speaking on the issue, the minister said the government would not allow any individual or religious force to use the matter for political purposes. “We will not allow anyone or any religious force to enter into this and engage in politics," he said.
Nirmal said the lamp would be lit using the existing pathway on Thiruparankundram hill. The Minister's remarks come after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday orally sought the new state government’s position on the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam dispute.
The court also extended the interim stay granted against several interim orders passed by Justice GR Swaminathan in contempt petitions related to the alleged non-implementation of his earlier order directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the deepathoon atop the hill.
Earlier, Nirmal conducted a review meeting with officials from various departments at the Government Tourist Bungalow on Alagarkovil Road, Madurai. The District Collector, Corporation Commissioner, and District Superintendent of Police, among others, participated in the meeting.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Nirmal said, "We held discussions regarding a temporary plan for sewage disposal in certain areas of the Madurai Corporation".
He said the District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner will jointly assess and probe allegations of corruption within the Madurai Municipal Corporation. "The extent of revenue loss to the government due to irregularities in the civic body will be announced later. Subsequently, strict action will be taken against those involved. Areas where irregularities occurred within the Corporation will be identified, and cases will be registered," he said.
On being asked why Chief Minister Vijay does not meet the press, Nirmal said, "There is no established protocol requiring the Chief Minister to meet the press. "Those in power in the past used to meet the press daily for self promotion and to demonstrate their presence. Our Chief Minister meets the people everyday. It is not necessary to engage in politics solely by holding press conferences. He clarifies matters to the public as and when required. We have neither sidelined anyone nor underestimated anyone," he said.
Nirmal further said an investigation is underway regarding the theft of hard disk from the Electricity Board headquarters. "An assessment is being conducted to determine exactly what data has gone missing. The police are carrying out a full-scale investigation; no one responsible for the wrongdoing will be able to escape," he said.
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