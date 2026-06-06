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Lamps To Be Lit On Thiruparankundram Hill During Karthigai Deepam As Per Practice: Tamil Nadu Minister

Madurai: Tamil Nadu's Minister for Law and Electricity Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said lamps will be lit on Thiruparankundram Hill during Karthigai Deepam per the existing practice.

Speaking on the issue, the minister said the government would not allow any individual or religious force to use the matter for political purposes. “We will not allow anyone or any religious force to enter into this and engage in politics," he said.

Nirmal said the lamp would be lit using the existing pathway on Thiruparankundram hill. The Minister's remarks come after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday orally sought the new state government’s position on the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam dispute.

The court also extended the interim stay granted against several interim orders passed by Justice GR Swaminathan in contempt petitions related to the alleged non-implementation of his earlier order directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the deepathoon atop the hill.

Earlier, Nirmal conducted a review meeting with officials from various departments at the Government Tourist Bungalow on Alagarkovil Road, Madurai. The District Collector, Corporation Commissioner, and District Superintendent of Police, among others, participated in the meeting.