Lamps Being Lit Where Bullets Were Once Fired: Yogi At Ayodhya Deepotsav

Over 26 lakh lamps will be lit across 56 ghats, with 28 lakh lamps being arranged in advance, aiming to set a world record.

CM Yogi Adityanath with artists dressed as Lord Ram and goddess Sita during Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Sunday.
CM Yogi Adityanath with artists dressed as Lord Ram and goddess Sita during Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Sunday. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 19, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

Updated : October 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST

Ayodhya: Lashing out at the opposition parties for their stance on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said now lamps are being lit where bullets were once fired.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh does not have to face an identity crisis. We are now lighting lamps where bullets were once fired," he said.

Inaugurating the ninth Deepotsav in Ayodhya, where he performed 'Rajyabhishek' (coronation) of Lord Ram and goddess Sita, including 'pujan', 'vandana', and 'aarti', Adityanath also slammed the opposition for "rejecting" the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in January 2024. "During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in this very Ayodhya, Congress said Ram is a myth, while the Samajwadi Party fired bullets at the devotees of Ram," he alleged.

Yogi Adityanath greets artists dressed as Lord Ram and goddess Sita ahead of the Deepotsav.
Yogi Adityanath greets artists dressed as Lord Ram and goddess Sita ahead of the Deepotsav. (IANS)

"These are the same people who prostrate at Babar's (Mughal emperor) grave, but when they are invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, they reject it," Adityanath said in reference to the opposition.

Highlighting the transformation of Ayodhya, he said the city now showcases an "amazing confluence of development and heritage".

On the scale of this year's Deepotsav, he said 1,51,00,000 'diyas' (earthen lamps) are being lit across the state. "When we first decided to hold the Deepotsav in Ayodhya Dham in 2017, the intention was to show the world how lighting of lamps is done," he added.

Officials said more than 26 lakh lamps will be lit across 56 ghats in Ayodhya this year, with around 28 lakh lamps being arranged in advance, aiming to set a world record.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks questioning the need to spend large sums on lighting diyas and candles during Diwali, calling his statement "shocking" and "insensitive" towards Hindu traditions.

Yadav on Saturday said, "Throughout the world, cities become beautifully illuminated during Christmas, and this festive lighting can last for months. We should take inspiration from this. Why do we need to spend money on diyas and candles, and overthink the process? We should reconsider what to expect from the government; perhaps it should be changed. We will ensure that there are more stunning lights in the future."

Reacting sharply, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to X and said, "Akhilesh Yadav's statement is not only shocking but also shows insensitivity towards our festivals. Diwali is a symbol of our cultural and spiritual values — it is not just a festival of lights, but it conveys the message of the victory of light over darkness."

"Diyas and candles are part of our tradition, embodying the spirit and devotion of every household. Calling them a 'waste of money' is not only inappropriate but also an insult to the Hindu faith," he said. He added that instead of comparing festivals, Yadav should "respect India's diverse traditions — this is true secularism".

