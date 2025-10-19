ETV Bharat / state

Lamps Being Lit Where Bullets Were Once Fired: Yogi At Ayodhya Deepotsav

CM Yogi Adityanath with artists dressed as Lord Ram and goddess Sita during Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Sunday. ( PTI )

Ayodhya: Lashing out at the opposition parties for their stance on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said now lamps are being lit where bullets were once fired. "Today, Uttar Pradesh does not have to face an identity crisis. We are now lighting lamps where bullets were once fired," he said. Inaugurating the ninth Deepotsav in Ayodhya, where he performed 'Rajyabhishek' (coronation) of Lord Ram and goddess Sita, including 'pujan', 'vandana', and 'aarti', Adityanath also slammed the opposition for "rejecting" the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in January 2024. "During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in this very Ayodhya, Congress said Ram is a myth, while the Samajwadi Party fired bullets at the devotees of Ram," he alleged. Yogi Adityanath greets artists dressed as Lord Ram and goddess Sita ahead of the Deepotsav. (IANS) "These are the same people who prostrate at Babar's (Mughal emperor) grave, but when they are invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, they reject it," Adityanath said in reference to the opposition. Highlighting the transformation of Ayodhya, he said the city now showcases an "amazing confluence of development and heritage".