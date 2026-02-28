ETV Bharat / state

Lamborghini Involved In Kanpur Crash Released After Rs 8.5 Crore Bond

By Sameer Dixit

Kanpur: The Lamborghini car belonging to tobacco businessman KK Mishra's son, Shivam Mishra, involved in the February 8 crash in Kanpur, has been released against a hefty bond amount of Rs 8.5 crore.

The car was released from the Gwaltoli police station following orders by Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra on Friday night. Shivam's lawyer Dharmendra Singh said that the car was released against sureties, including personal bonds and a bond which required a surety equal to the vehicle's value.