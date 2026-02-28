Lamborghini Involved In Kanpur Crash Released After Rs 8.5 Crore Bond
The luxury car involved in the February 8 crash was released on Friday night following orders by Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
By Sameer Dixit
Kanpur: The Lamborghini car belonging to tobacco businessman KK Mishra's son, Shivam Mishra, involved in the February 8 crash in Kanpur, has been released against a hefty bond amount of Rs 8.5 crore.
The car was released from the Gwaltoli police station following orders by Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra on Friday night. Shivam's lawyer Dharmendra Singh said that the car was released against sureties, including personal bonds and a bond which required a surety equal to the vehicle's value.
"In compliance with that order, the bond amount of Rs 8.5 crore was paid and thus the vehicle was released...The vehicle seized by the police was released from the police station yesterday night," he said.
Shivam Mishra, the accused in the crash, had filed a petition in the court for the release of the car. An attorney, Sunil Kumar, was appointed to represent Shivam in the case. The court also requested technical tests and a police report in the case.
After receiving both reports, the court accepted the release petition. Meanwhile, DCP Central Atul Srivastava stated that the police investigation is going on in the case.
Shivam, who was arrested by the police following the crash, was released on bail on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000 on February 12.
The case had taken a fresh turn when a man, identified as Mohan, claimed to be the designated driver of the car and to have been behind the wheel at the time of the accident. But police rejected the claim, citing CCTV footage of the mishap, established that Shivam, not Mohan, was driving the car at the time.
