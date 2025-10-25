ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Accuses Centre Of ‘Not Running’ Adequate Bihar-bound Trains For Chhath Puja

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday accused the Centre of not running adequate Bihar-bound trains to facilitate passengers to come to their native places during the Chhath Puja in the state and said these people were "forced to travel in inhumane conditions".

The former chief minister also shared on his social media post a video of passengers travelling to Bihar in a packed train for the festival.

In a post on X, the RJD supremo claimed, "The uncrowned king of lies and the leader of empty promises had boasted that out of the country's total 13,198 trains, 12,000 would be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Chhath festival. This, too, turned out to be a blatant lie. My fellow Biharis are forced to travel in trains in an inhumane manner."