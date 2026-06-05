ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Government Withdraws Z+ Security Cover Of Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi

Patna: The Bihar government has stripped Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi of their Z+ security cover. They will now be provided a truncated security detail.

The move comes on the heels of Rabri being asked to vacate her 10, Circular Road official bungalow by June 15 and shift to the 39, Hardinge Road bungalow allotted to her. Lalu and their younger son Tejashwi along his wife Rajshree Yadav and children also stay there.

Though she is determined not to move out of her present residence, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has asserted that she will have to vacate it.

The security cover of their elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has been scaled down from Y category to just one bodyguard, while that of Tejashwi, who happens to be the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and the eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member from Patliputra, Misa Bharti, remain unchanged.

Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree’s security cover has also been kept unchanged at one female bodyguard.

Bihar Home Department’s Special Branch notified the changed protection late on Thursday evening following the recommendations of the State Security Committee, which met earlier in the day to assess the security categorisation of the important people.

A letter issued by Home Department Joint Secretary Navin Chandra shared the changes with the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar following the State Security Committee recommendations.