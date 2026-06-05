Bihar Government Withdraws Z+ Security Cover Of Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi
The move comes on the heels of Rabri being asked to vacate her official bungalow
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government has stripped Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi of their Z+ security cover. They will now be provided a truncated security detail.
The move comes on the heels of Rabri being asked to vacate her 10, Circular Road official bungalow by June 15 and shift to the 39, Hardinge Road bungalow allotted to her. Lalu and their younger son Tejashwi along his wife Rajshree Yadav and children also stay there.
Though she is determined not to move out of her present residence, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has asserted that she will have to vacate it.
The security cover of their elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has been scaled down from Y category to just one bodyguard, while that of Tejashwi, who happens to be the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and the eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member from Patliputra, Misa Bharti, remain unchanged.
Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree’s security cover has also been kept unchanged at one female bodyguard.
Bihar Home Department’s Special Branch notified the changed protection late on Thursday evening following the recommendations of the State Security Committee, which met earlier in the day to assess the security categorisation of the important people.
A letter issued by Home Department Joint Secretary Navin Chandra shared the changes with the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar following the State Security Committee recommendations.
According to it, Lalu will now be provided two to eight house guards from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), two bodyguards from Patna district police force, a pilot vehicle, a bulletproof car from the headquarters quick response team (HQRT), and police escort and pilot cars from the Patna district police.
Similarly, Rabri will be given two to eight house guards from the BSAP, three plain-clothed women bodyguards and three uniformed bodyguards from the Patna district police force, a bulletproof car from the headquarters quick response team (HQRT), and police escort and pilot cars from the Patna district police.
As Z+ protectees, both of them used to get a security detail of 36 personnel, including at least 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos.
Tejashwi, who is also the working president of the RJD, will keep getting ‘Y+ security cover with escort vehicle’ with one to four BSAP house guards; six bodyguards including three in muftis and three in uniforms; and one to four security personnel for escort party from the Patna district police. Misa’s security cover has been kept unchanged at three police bodyguards.
RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat that the downsizing of the security cover of Lalu and Rabri was a move by the state government to deflect the focus of the public from basic issues like inflation, rising crime, lack of employment and housing.
“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar is still afraid of Lalu Prasad and RJD despite being in power for around two decades. It fears their wide and solid base in the hearts of the people. The move to downgrade the security of our leaders reeks of vendetta politics by the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government,” Chitranjan said.
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