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Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya Slams RJD Over Its MLC Candidate; Says Such Decisions Weaken The Party

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took umbrage at the party leadership, especially Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, for fielding incumbent MLC Sunil Kumar Singh as a candidate in the upcoming polls to the Upper House of the Bihar legislature.

It once again brought forth the simmering discontent and tussle in the party, especially among Lalu's children. Sunil's nomination came as a surprise as former minister Shiv Chandra Ram was the frontrunner among the ticket hopefuls, and several senior RJD leaders were supporting his candidature in the hope that his candidature would attract a large section of the Dalits to the party.

Rohini asserted that ignoring dedicated workers who have been with the RJD since its inception was a matter of grave concern, and was against the interests of the party – something that has been seen in the Bihar Assembly elections in November 2025.

Taking to X, Rohini, the second of the nine children of Lalu and Rabri Devi, wrote: "Factionalism – internal sabotage – betrayal, deceit as his nature, collusion with opponents, extortion by portraying closeness (to top leaders) as his business, talking indecent things about sisters and daughters in front of workers and officials in party office. How can he (read Tejashwi), who has been entrusted with the responsibility to take ahead the fight of social justice and improve the party, make him (read Sunil) a candidate?"

Questioning whether there was a scarcity of loyal and dedicated workers and leaders, Rohini pointed out that such people (read Sunil) caused turmoil and dissatisfaction among RJD workers and supporters who had strongly stood with the party for the past several years.

"There are many dedicated, respectable, grassroot-connected, staunch old and young Lalu-ites among the minorities, Yadavas, Dalits, backwards, and deprived sections of society, who have stood firmly with the party from its foundation until today. Neglecting them is a matter of grave concern and is definitely not in the party's interest," she added.