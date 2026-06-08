Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya Slams RJD Over Its MLC Candidate; Says Such Decisions Weaken The Party
Rohini Acharya asserted that ignoring dedicated workers who have been with the RJD since its inception was a matter of grave concern.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took umbrage at the party leadership, especially Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, for fielding incumbent MLC Sunil Kumar Singh as a candidate in the upcoming polls to the Upper House of the Bihar legislature.
It once again brought forth the simmering discontent and tussle in the party, especially among Lalu's children. Sunil's nomination came as a surprise as former minister Shiv Chandra Ram was the frontrunner among the ticket hopefuls, and several senior RJD leaders were supporting his candidature in the hope that his candidature would attract a large section of the Dalits to the party.
Rohini asserted that ignoring dedicated workers who have been with the RJD since its inception was a matter of grave concern, and was against the interests of the party – something that has been seen in the Bihar Assembly elections in November 2025.
गुटबाजी - भीतरघात - विश्वासघात , मक्कारी जिसकी फितरत , विरोधियों से जिसकी मिलीभगत , नजदीकियों की बात बता कर उगाही - वसूली करना जिसका धंधा, जो अपनी झूठी धौंस जताने के लिए पार्टी कार्यालय में पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं - पदाधिकारियों को सामने बिठा कर बहन - बेटियों के बारे में ओछी -…— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) June 8, 2026
Taking to X, Rohini, the second of the nine children of Lalu and Rabri Devi, wrote: "Factionalism – internal sabotage – betrayal, deceit as his nature, collusion with opponents, extortion by portraying closeness (to top leaders) as his business, talking indecent things about sisters and daughters in front of workers and officials in party office. How can he (read Tejashwi), who has been entrusted with the responsibility to take ahead the fight of social justice and improve the party, make him (read Sunil) a candidate?"
Questioning whether there was a scarcity of loyal and dedicated workers and leaders, Rohini pointed out that such people (read Sunil) caused turmoil and dissatisfaction among RJD workers and supporters who had strongly stood with the party for the past several years.
"There are many dedicated, respectable, grassroot-connected, staunch old and young Lalu-ites among the minorities, Yadavas, Dalits, backwards, and deprived sections of society, who have stood firmly with the party from its foundation until today. Neglecting them is a matter of grave concern and is definitely not in the party's interest," she added.
Her sharp words once again brought to the fore the simmering discontent in the RJD’s first family and an ongoing tussle among the children of Lalu and Rabri for control over the party.
Rohini, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Saran constituency in 2024, lives with her husband and children in Singapore. She came to the limelight for donating a kidney to her father in 2022. Incidentally, Lalu was with her in Singapore for nine days from May 30 to June 7. He had gone there for his medical check-up.
She was in Patna during the 2025 Assembly elections and left her parents' residence in a huff on November 15, a day after the Assembly election result. She alleged physical and verbal abuse for questioning the RJD's poor performance in the polls and asking who would take responsibility for the loss.
Sunil, 61, is an entrepreneur in the field of cooperatives. Considered a rich person, he calls himself a brother of Lalu’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi. Sources said that he was sort of a ‘finance manager’ for the RJD first family. He filed his nomination papers for the MLC polls on Saturday and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve again in the Council.
Asserting that he was confident about winning the polls, Sunil said: "I will keep working for the poor farmers and raising their voice at appropriate forums."
Sunil was expelled from the Legislative Council in 2024 over charges of raising indecent slogans and making inappropriate remarks against the then chief minister Nitish Kumar. However, the Supreme Court set aside the expulsion after concluding that it was excessive and disproportionate to the misconduct. He was later reinstated.
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