Lalu Prasad And Wife Rabri Devi Provided Z Category Security
The two RJD leaders will get the security cover at their house in Kautilya Nagar, where they have shifted after vacating the state government residence.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 4, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
Patna: The Bihar government has accorded Z category security to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and former chief minister Rabri Devi. They were stripped of their Z+ cover last month and their security detail was significantly scaled down, triggering a political controversy.
Peeved over it, both leaders, their eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member from Patliputra constituency, Misa Bharti, younger son and leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav relinquished their security.
The state government took the decision to provide them Z category security on the day (Friday) Rabri vacated her 10, Circular Road residence, where she, Lalu and other members of their family had resided for around two decades.
The Bihar home department’s special branch notified the change in protection late on Friday evening following the recommendations of the state security committee, which met earlier in the day, to assess the security categorisation of the important people.
With this development, Lalu and Rabri will both be given bulletproof vehicles. Their security detail will consist of around 22 personnel, including four to six CRPF commandos and armed escorts for road journeys.
The security cover will be provided to the top RJD leaders at their house in Kautilya Nagar, Patna, where they have shifted after vacating the state government residence.
Earlier, as Z+ protectees they used to get a security detail of 36 personnel, including at least 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos.
Meanwhile, Lalu and Rabri are yet to receive any official information from the government about Z security cover being given to them. The security personnel were also yet to arrive at their privately-owned house where they have shifted after vacating the government residence.
It is also not clear whether both of them will accept the security cover or turn it down, though as political leaders who have together ruled Bihar for 15 years the state home department does perceive threats to them.
RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat that the state government has "made a joke out of security to the two leaders and was indulging in it to deflect the focus of the public from basic issues like inflation, rising crime, lack of employment and housing".
"At first the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government downsized the security as a part of vendetta politics without bothering about the safety of Lalu ji and Rabri Devi. Asking them to vacate the 10, Circular Road residence was also a part of it. Now it is trying to provide Z security cover to them. It must tell what are the parameters on which the security needs of important leaders are assessed and why it has fluctuated thrice in the past one month," Chitranjan said.
The RJD spokesperson added that Lalu and Rabri would take appropriate decision in the light of the latest development, and the party would abide by it.
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