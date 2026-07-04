ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Prasad And Wife Rabri Devi Provided Z Category Security

Patna: The Bihar government has accorded Z category security to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and former chief minister Rabri Devi. They were stripped of their Z+ cover last month and their security detail was significantly scaled down, triggering a political controversy.

Peeved over it, both leaders, their eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member from Patliputra constituency, Misa Bharti, younger son and leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav relinquished their security.

The state government took the decision to provide them Z category security on the day (Friday) Rabri vacated her 10, Circular Road residence, where she, Lalu and other members of their family had resided for around two decades.

The Bihar home department’s special branch notified the change in protection late on Friday evening following the recommendations of the state security committee, which met earlier in the day, to assess the security categorisation of the important people.

With this development, Lalu and Rabri will both be given bulletproof vehicles. Their security detail will consist of around 22 personnel, including four to six CRPF commandos and armed escorts for road journeys.

The security cover will be provided to the top RJD leaders at their house in Kautilya Nagar, Patna, where they have shifted after vacating the state government residence.