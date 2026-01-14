Lalu Patches Up With Disowned Son Tej Pratap On The Occasion Of Makar Sankranti
Lalu said that differences happen in families, but they should not create distance among the family members.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Patna: As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad arrived sporting black post-operative sunglasses at the Makar Sankranti feast hosted by his estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday, it announced a thaw in their ties and a patch-up between them. Tej Pratap rushed to welcome him as he stepped down from his vehicle, while supporters raised slogans in their favour.
Seeing that the 78-year-old leader, well-known for his charisma and rustic style, was having trouble walking, Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had arrived a few minutes earlier, lent him a hand to help him take a seat on the lawn at Tej Pratap’s residence. Both the senior leaders sat together under the brightly shining Sun for some time, enquiring about each other’s well-being. Tej Pratap also sat next to his father for quite some time and chatted with him before moving around to welcome the visitors.
The RJD chief had undergone surgery for cataract at a hospital in Delhi in December. He also suffers from diabetes, heart-related ailments and underwent a kidney transplant a couple of years ago. Seeing Tej Pratap skittering around to attend to the guests who had come to the feast, Lalu smiled and told reporters: "I am not angry with him. May he move ahead in life. This is my blessing. He will now stay with the family."
Speaking further, Lalu added, "Differences happen in families, but they should not create distance among the family members. Everybody should celebrate Makar Sankranti and participate in the feasts."
The governor also showered words of praise on Lalu’s elder son for organising the Makar Sankranti celebrations and inviting politicians from all parties.
"Greetings of Makar Sankranti to all. This is a very nice effort by Tej Pratap to invite everybody," Khan said.
Former MLA Tej Pratap had visited Lalu–Rabri’s 10, Circular Road residence on Tuesday to invite them and his younger brother and leader of opposition in the legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, to the feast. He had also shared photographs of handing over the invitation cards to them. He had also visited the residence of his parents in Patna on January 1 to celebrate the birthday of his mother.
Both his visits were seen as attempts to mend the fences, and Lalu's choosing to attend the dahi-chura-tilkut (curd-flattened rice-pounded sesame sweets) feast indicated that it bore fruit. However, Rabri and Tejashwi gave the occasion a miss. Unlike past years, the RJD, especially Lalu and Rabri, have not thrown a Makar Sankranti feast this time.
Lalu had disowned Tej Pratap and thrown him out of the RJD in May last year after he revealed being in an affair with a girl continuously for 12 years and despite being married to former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai since 2018. The revelation also came amid the divorce proceedings of the couple.
The severing of ties was seen as a moral, ethical stand taken by Lalu and his family in the run-up to the Assembly elections that were scheduled in November 2025.
On the other hand, Tej Pratap had alleged that the action against him was taken at the behest of a few traitors close to the family. He went on to form a new party – Janshakti Janata Dal. It contested 45 out of the total 243 Assembly seats, but could not win even a single one. The RJD also fared poorly in the polls and could win just 25 seats.
Meanwhile, former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lalu’s estranged brother-in-law and former MP Sadhu Yadav, Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA Chetan Anand and others. Tej Pratap had attended the Makar Sankranti feast hosted by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday, fueling speculations about his future political move.
Asked whether he would join the BJP, he said: "Why should I tell this right now? I will reveal it at an appropriate time." Talking on the occasion, Sadhu said that Tej Pratap and Tejashwi should join hands and excel further in life. Several RJD leaders present on the occasion also echoed similar sentiments.
Makar Sankranti feasts organised by politicians in Bihar have always served as political barometers and wind vanes. This one not only revealed a patch-up between Tej Pratap and his family but also highlighted the effort of Lalu towards it. It overshadowed all other similar events in the state capital, especially the one hosted by the BJP.
Also Read
Faith Defies Cold: Lakhs Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj, Haridwar And Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti