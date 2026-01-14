ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Patches Up With Disowned Son Tej Pratap On The Occasion Of Makar Sankranti

Patna: As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad arrived sporting black post-operative sunglasses at the Makar Sankranti feast hosted by his estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday, it announced a thaw in their ties and a patch-up between them. Tej Pratap rushed to welcome him as he stepped down from his vehicle, while supporters raised slogans in their favour.

Seeing that the 78-year-old leader, well-known for his charisma and rustic style, was having trouble walking, Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had arrived a few minutes earlier, lent him a hand to help him take a seat on the lawn at Tej Pratap’s residence. Both the senior leaders sat together under the brightly shining Sun for some time, enquiring about each other’s well-being. Tej Pratap also sat next to his father for quite some time and chatted with him before moving around to welcome the visitors.

The RJD chief had undergone surgery for cataract at a hospital in Delhi in December. He also suffers from diabetes, heart-related ailments and underwent a kidney transplant a couple of years ago. Seeing Tej Pratap skittering around to attend to the guests who had come to the feast, Lalu smiled and told reporters: "I am not angry with him. May he move ahead in life. This is my blessing. He will now stay with the family."

Speaking further, Lalu added, "Differences happen in families, but they should not create distance among the family members. Everybody should celebrate Makar Sankranti and participate in the feasts."

The governor also showered words of praise on Lalu’s elder son for organising the Makar Sankranti celebrations and inviting politicians from all parties.

"Greetings of Makar Sankranti to all. This is a very nice effort by Tej Pratap to invite everybody," Khan said.

Former MLA Tej Pratap had visited Lalu–Rabri’s 10, Circular Road residence on Tuesday to invite them and his younger brother and leader of opposition in the legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, to the feast. He had also shared photographs of handing over the invitation cards to them. He had also visited the residence of his parents in Patna on January 1 to celebrate the birthday of his mother.