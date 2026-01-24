ETV Bharat / state

Lalu's Daughter Questions CM Nitish On Increasing Crime Against Women

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya put the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the mat on Saturday by quoting various incidents of crime and asserting that women were not safe in the state. She took to the social media platform X, directly addressing Nitish and slamming the government over its indifference towards ensuring the safety of women in the state.

“Honourable chief minister ji, it is a matter of shame that the daughters are unsafe in Bihar despite all your claims of the rule of law. It is a sad truth that the state is not safe even a bit for the sisters and daughters due to the insensitivity of the government and the governmental-administrative indifference and failure," Rohini, who is the second of the nine children of Lalu and former chief minister Rabri Devi, said on X.

Writing further, she expressed surprise that atrocities, misbehaviour and sexual crimes were happening on a daily basis in the entire state, yet the government was in deep slumber.

"Chief Minister ji, the question arises whether the criminals have even an iota of fear of the law in Bihar? Why are violent and sex-related crimes against daughters not stopping despite all your directions? Is it an established belief among the criminals in Bihar that they will easily escape after committing crimes?" Rohini asked in the post.