Lalu's Daughter Questions CM Nitish On Increasing Crime Against Women
Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya is criticising the Bihar government over its indifference towards ensuring the safety of women in the state.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya put the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the mat on Saturday by quoting various incidents of crime and asserting that women were not safe in the state. She took to the social media platform X, directly addressing Nitish and slamming the government over its indifference towards ensuring the safety of women in the state.
“Honourable chief minister ji, it is a matter of shame that the daughters are unsafe in Bihar despite all your claims of the rule of law. It is a sad truth that the state is not safe even a bit for the sisters and daughters due to the insensitivity of the government and the governmental-administrative indifference and failure," Rohini, who is the second of the nine children of Lalu and former chief minister Rabri Devi, said on X.
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी .. ये शर्म का विषय है कि क़ानून के राज के आपके तमाम दावों के बावजूद बिहार में बेटियां असुरक्षित हैं .. दुःखद सच्चाई ये है कि सरकार की संवेदनहीनता , महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति सरकारी - प्रशासनिक उदासीनता और नाकामी की वजह से बहन - बेटियों के लिए तनिक भी… pic.twitter.com/vU3gpDg52O— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 24, 2026
Writing further, she expressed surprise that atrocities, misbehaviour and sexual crimes were happening on a daily basis in the entire state, yet the government was in deep slumber.
"Chief Minister ji, the question arises whether the criminals have even an iota of fear of the law in Bihar? Why are violent and sex-related crimes against daughters not stopping despite all your directions? Is it an established belief among the criminals in Bihar that they will easily escape after committing crimes?" Rohini asked in the post.
She also quoted two of the recent heinous incidents of crime against women, including a minor girl being raped at knife-point by three youths in Saran district on January 21, and another minor girl set ablaze by a spurned youth in Patna district on January 17. The latter died on Thursday (January 22) while undergoing treatment at government-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).
Incidentally, Rohini had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saran seat. She had lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Rohini's post comes at a time when the state has been witnessing a spurt in crime against girls and women. It could cause unease for Nitish and the NDA as they stressed on implementing the ‘rule of law’ as against the ‘jungle raj’ or lawlessness of the RJD reign between 1990–2005.
The alleged suicide by two girl aspirants of the NEET medical entrance examination at private hostels in Patna has caught public attention and led to demonstrations by the opposition parties, civil society organisations, students’ bodies, and the common people. The police are still investigating the incidents amid allegations of attempts to protect the culprits.
Rohini is an MBBS, settled with her computer engineer and entrepreneur husband, Samresh Singh, in Singapore. She came to the limelight after donating a kidney to Lalu, who underwent a transplant at a Singapore hospital in December 2022.
She questioned the dismal performance of the RJD in the recent Assembly election and called for fixing the responsibility. A day after the devastating defeat, she left the Lalu–Rabri residence in a huff (on November 15), alleging verbal abuse, physical assault and being asked to leave.
