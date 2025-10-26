ETV Bharat / state

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Lakha Deported To India From USA By Haryana STF

Gurugram: The Haryana STF managed to deport Lakhwinder alias Lakha, a close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States of America (USA) to India.

The STF has taken Lakha into custody after completing legal formalities. According to the STF, Lakha is a close associate of Anmol Bishnoi, cousin of Lawrence. Lakha played an active role in carrying out robberies and firing incidents in Haryana and Punjab for the last several years.

Several gangsters from Haryana have been deported from countries like Thailand, Cambodia and UAE, but this is the first such successful deportation of a criminal from the USA.