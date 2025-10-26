ETV Bharat / state

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Lakha Deported To India From USA By Haryana STF

Lakha played an active role in carrying out robberies and firing incidents in Haryana and Punjab for the last several years.

The Haryana STF managed to deport Lakhwinder alias Lakha, a close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States of America (USA) to India.
Lakha being taken into custody by Haryana STF (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gurugram: The Haryana STF managed to deport Lakhwinder alias Lakha, a close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States of America (USA) to India.

The STF has taken Lakha into custody after completing legal formalities. According to the STF, Lakha is a close associate of Anmol Bishnoi, cousin of Lawrence. Lakha played an active role in carrying out robberies and firing incidents in Haryana and Punjab for the last several years.

Several gangsters from Haryana have been deported from countries like Thailand, Cambodia and UAE, but this is the first such successful deportation of a criminal from the USA.

According to STF, Lakha had been residing in the USA since 2022 and was carrying out Bishnoi gang' activities in Haryana and Punjab on the instructions of Anmol. He has been directly involved in several cases, including extortion, extortion, death threats and firing. As many as criminal cases have been registered against Lakha in Haryana.

STF SP Vikrant Bhushan informed that Lakha was deported from the USA in coordination with Central agencies. Lakha is a resident of Kaithal and six cases have been registered against him in Sonepat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala in Haryana. "Lakha went to Germany in 2020 and then went to the USA from there. STF had issued a lookout circular against Lakha in 2023 and a red corner notice was also issued in 2024," Bhushan said.

Also Read

Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Wanted For Murder Arrested In Rajasthan

TAGGED:

LAKHWINDER DEPORTED FROM US
GANGSTER LAKHWINDER
LAWRENCE BISHNOI
LAKHA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.