Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Lakha Deported To India From USA By Haryana STF
Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Gurugram: The Haryana STF managed to deport Lakhwinder alias Lakha, a close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States of America (USA) to India.
The STF has taken Lakha into custody after completing legal formalities. According to the STF, Lakha is a close associate of Anmol Bishnoi, cousin of Lawrence. Lakha played an active role in carrying out robberies and firing incidents in Haryana and Punjab for the last several years.
Several gangsters from Haryana have been deported from countries like Thailand, Cambodia and UAE, but this is the first such successful deportation of a criminal from the USA.
According to STF, Lakha had been residing in the USA since 2022 and was carrying out Bishnoi gang' activities in Haryana and Punjab on the instructions of Anmol. He has been directly involved in several cases, including extortion, extortion, death threats and firing. As many as criminal cases have been registered against Lakha in Haryana.
STF SP Vikrant Bhushan informed that Lakha was deported from the USA in coordination with Central agencies. Lakha is a resident of Kaithal and six cases have been registered against him in Sonepat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala in Haryana. "Lakha went to Germany in 2020 and then went to the USA from there. STF had issued a lookout circular against Lakha in 2023 and a red corner notice was also issued in 2024," Bhushan said.
