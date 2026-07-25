ETV Bharat / state

Lakhs Witness Trinity's 'Suna Besha' In Odisha's Puri

As per legend, on the first day of Rath Yatra, the then King Indradyumna had adorned Mahaprabhu with this rare golden attire. Later, after the victory of the Dakshinatya, Gajapati Kapilendra Deb brought 16 elephant cart loads of gold ornaments and offered them at the lotus feet of Lord Jaganath.

Earlier in the day, incense offering ceremony of Mahaprabhu was conducted on the chariot. Then the Palia Bhandari Mekap, Palia Khuntia sevaks brought the gold ornaments from the treasury at the shrine in the presence of a magistrate, police and temple officials.

The darshan will continue till late at night on Saturday. The golden attire (Suna Besha) of the Lords is also called 'Bada Tadhau Besha'. As per tradition, on the day after Bahuda Yatra (Ekadashi), the 'Ratharudha Chaturdhamurti' (the Trinity on the chariots) is adorned with golden attire in front of the Singhdwara of Srimandir.

Puri : Lakhs of devotees have gathered at Puri's Grand Road to witness the 'Suna Besha' of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra.

At the time, King Kapilendra Deb performed the golden attire of Mahaprabhu on Bahuda Ekadashi on the advice of Tadhaukaran. Since the golden attire of Mahaprabhu was performed on the throne, devotees of other classes were deprived of witnessing the spectacle.

Therefore, with the permission of the king, the divine golden attire of the Trinity on the chariot is performed on the Bahuda Ekadashi of the Rath Yatra. Since the attire is performed on the request of Tadhaukaran, the golden attire of Mahaprabhu on the chariot is called 'Bada Tadhau Besha'.

Meanwhile, ahead of ‘Suna Besha’ (golden attire) rituals on chariots on Saturday evening, a massive traffic gridlock was reported on the National Highway-316, which connects the pilgrim town of Puri with Bhubaneswar, officials said. The Odisha Police is issuing traffic advisory every one hour since Friday night on the Puri-Bhubaneswar road, officials said.

The police, in its latest advisory issued by the Traffic Control Room (TCC) Puri, said that there is an extremely heavy inflow of vehicles from the Bhubaneswar side towards Puri, leading to severe congestion on the route. It said the waiting time at Maltipatpur, the entry point near Puri town, has now increased to around 150 minutes and is likely to rise further as the day progresses.

The crown of Lord Jagannath being carried to his chariot (ETV Bharat)

The police have urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly and stay updated with further traffic advisories. The police also urged the public to cooperate with on-duty personnel to ensure smooth traffic movement and safety of all devotees during this peak festive period.

“Please cooperate with on-duty Traffic Police personnel, stay alert with traffic updates and plan your visit accordingly,” State Transport Commissioner (STC) Amitabh Thakur said.

According to Thakur, the police and civil administration in Puri district have set up 30 parking places in the pilgrim town which could accommodate 30,000 two-wheelers and 8,500 four-wheelers. He said that while at least two person come in a two-wheeler, four people reach Puri in a 4-wheeler. Therefore, 94,000 people arrive in Puri almost every hour.