Lakhs Participate In Mega Gita Recital In Kolkata; Governor Bose Says Bengal Will End 'Religious Arrogance'
Devotees in saffron robes recited the first, ninth and eighteenth chapters of the Gita in unison, while religious flags fluttered across the vast ground.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST
Kolkata: The iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata turned into a sea of people on Sunday as more than one lakh devotees, saints and spiritual leaders gathered for a massive collective recitation of the Bhagavad Gita under the banner ‘Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path’ (Gita chanting by five lakh voices).
The event gained political overtones after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, speaking from the stage, talked on the need to end religious arrogance in West Bengal
The programme was organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and religious institutions. Devotees in saffron robes recited the first, ninth and eighteenth chapters of the Gita in unison, while religious flags fluttered across the vast ground. National tricolours were also seen in the crowd.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Bose indirectly referred to recent religious tensions in Murshidabad’s Beldanga-Rejinagar area, where a foundation stone for a ‘Babri Masjid-style’ mosque was laid by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.
In another remark, the Governor said, “Hindi is our national language. English is not our mother tongue, it is like our ‘daima’ (caretaker). A caretaker can never replace a mother.” His comments further added to the political buzz around the otherwise spiritual event.
Bose continued, "People are our strength. The enemy is standing in front of us. Bengal is ready to end religious arrogance."
Senior BJP leaders including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former MP Locket Chatterjee, MLA Agnimitra Pal and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya were present and took part in the Gita recitation. Prominent religious figures such as Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj (Kartik Maharaj) and Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, along with monks from various Hindu religious orders, also attended.
Many participants maintained that the programme was spiritual and not political. Debraj Roy, a youth from Purba Bardhaman, said the event was about Hindu unity and respect for spiritual heritage while living in harmony with other faiths. Another participant, Samrat Sarkar, associated with the VHP, said he attended purely for the religious experience and not for political reasons.
Organisers said the objective of the event was to restore spiritual calm and highlight Bengal’s religious heritage. “The Gita is not for Hindus alone; it is for all 140 crore Indians,” Agnimitra Pal said. Kartik Maharaj added that in today’s climate of division, spiritual practice can restore direction and stability.
Read more