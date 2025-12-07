ETV Bharat / state

Lakhs Participate In Mega Gita Recital In Kolkata; Governor Bose Says Bengal Will End 'Religious Arrogance'

Kolkata: The iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata turned into a sea of people on Sunday as more than one lakh devotees, saints and spiritual leaders gathered for a massive collective recitation of the Bhagavad Gita under the banner ‘Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path’ (Gita chanting by five lakh voices).

The event gained political overtones after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, speaking from the stage, talked on the need to end religious arrogance in West Bengal

The programme was organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and religious institutions. Devotees in saffron robes recited the first, ninth and eighteenth chapters of the Gita in unison, while religious flags fluttered across the vast ground. National tricolours were also seen in the crowd.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bose indirectly referred to recent religious tensions in Murshidabad’s Beldanga-Rejinagar area, where a foundation stone for a ‘Babri Masjid-style’ mosque was laid by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.

In another remark, the Governor said, “Hindi is our national language. English is not our mother tongue, it is like our ‘daima’ (caretaker). A caretaker can never replace a mother.” His comments further added to the political buzz around the otherwise spiritual event.