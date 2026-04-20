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From Lockdown Poverty To Rs 30 Lakh Turnover: 'Lakhpati Didi' Geeta Devi Sets Example With Ice-Cream Enterprise In Bihar

Geeta Devi at work in her village in Hathsar ( ETV Bharat )

Sheohar: When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, leaving her family struggling during the consequent lockdown period, Geeta Devi from Bihar's Sheohar district chose not to give up. Starting from her home courtyard, she built an ice cream business that now supports over 20 families.

In March, when a nationwide lockdown was enforced, Geeta’s husband, Vijay Kumar, was stranded in Punjab, leaving the family in financial distress. With five children to support, she initially managed by selling milk and handmade fans. However, as the crisis worsened, she soon realised the need for a sustainable source of income and decided to take a bold step towards self-reliance.

Already associated with the Jeevika self-help group (SHG) run by the Bihar government since 2017, Geeta found both training and confidence through the initiative. Inspired by a video of her uncle's ice cream factory, Geeta began making ice cream from her home courtyard, launching her brand 'Sagar Ice Cream'.

Geeta Devi displays various flavours of her ice creams (ETV Bharat)

Starting with modest monthly earnings of Rs 10,000-20,000, her venture gradually gained popularity.

Today, the business has expanded into a network of 18 vendors and generates an annual turnover of Rs 30–35 lakh, with monthly earnings reaching Rs 2–2.5 lakh.