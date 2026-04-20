From Lockdown Poverty To Rs 30 Lakh Turnover: 'Lakhpati Didi' Geeta Devi Sets Example With Ice-Cream Enterprise In Bihar
Associated with Jeevika SHG run by the state government since 2017, Geeta, after getting proper training, launched own brand 'Sagar Ice Cream', reports Sumit Singh.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Sheohar: When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, leaving her family struggling during the consequent lockdown period, Geeta Devi from Bihar's Sheohar district chose not to give up. Starting from her home courtyard, she built an ice cream business that now supports over 20 families.
In March, when a nationwide lockdown was enforced, Geeta’s husband, Vijay Kumar, was stranded in Punjab, leaving the family in financial distress. With five children to support, she initially managed by selling milk and handmade fans. However, as the crisis worsened, she soon realised the need for a sustainable source of income and decided to take a bold step towards self-reliance.
Already associated with the Jeevika self-help group (SHG) run by the Bihar government since 2017, Geeta found both training and confidence through the initiative. Inspired by a video of her uncle's ice cream factory, Geeta began making ice cream from her home courtyard, launching her brand 'Sagar Ice Cream'.
Starting with modest monthly earnings of Rs 10,000-20,000, her venture gradually gained popularity.
Today, the business has expanded into a network of 18 vendors and generates an annual turnover of Rs 30–35 lakh, with monthly earnings reaching Rs 2–2.5 lakh.
"I started making ice cream six years ago. I began operations right from my home courtyard. Today, the business generates a monthly turnover of at least Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 2,50,000. My family is very happy now, and my children are studying in good schools," a beaming Geeta told ETV Bharat.
The Sagar Ice Cream produces multiple flavours including vanilla, mango, butterscotch, apple, and strawberry, catering to local markets at an affordable prices ranging from Rs five to Rs 130. Beyond personal success, Geeta has created employment opportunities for nearly 20–25 families in her village, significantly impacting and also reviving the local economy.
Geeta’s achievements have earned her recognition under the Centre's Lakhpati Didi Scheme, which aims to empower women entrepreneurs through training and financial support. She has also earned her national recognition, including honours at an innovation programme hosted by Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
Geeta's enterprise - started with an investment of Rs 5–6 lakh - is today valued at over Rs 30 lakh. With her husband now back home and supporting the business, she is planning to expand further by setting up a full-fledged factory, for which she has already secured a bank loan and purchased new machinery. Thus, she also generate more employment to her fellow villagers.
Geeta Devi says her journey is proof that determination can overcome adversity. "Any woman who wants to achieve something should keep trying. With the right support, success is possible," she concluded.
Her journey stands as a powerful example of how determination, skill training, and how government-backed self-help initiatives can transform lives in rural India.
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