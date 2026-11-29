Lakhimpur Land Eviction: Activist Aasif Mujtaba, 8 Others Released After 17 Hours In Assam Police Custody
Assam Police said the nine-member team was arrested for setting up a medical camp near the eviction site in Boginadi.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Lakhimpur: A nine-member team, including Delhi-based activist and Miles2Smile Foundation founder Aasif Mujtaba, was released on Sunday after spending 17 hours in Assam Police custody.
"Released after 17 hours of arrest," Mujtaba informed on his X handle on Sunday morning.
Released after 17 hours of arrest— Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) November 29, 2026
The members of the Miles2Smile Foundation were arrested on Saturday afternoon by the officials of the Boginadi police station for setting up a medical camp at an eviction site in Boginadi in Assam's Lakhimpur district.
Earlier on November 13, the Lakhimpur district administration conducted a large-scale eviction drive in PGR 1 and 2 areas of Boginadi, displacing 132 families and clearing up 19 bighas of government land. Following which, Miles2Smile Foundation members organised a medical camp in the area to assess the health condition of the displaced families.
However, at around 5 pm, the team members were taken into custody by the Boginadi police and brought to the police station for questioning. Apart from the founder Aasif Mujtaba, those arrested were Amir Aftab, Islamuddin, Tamad, Mohammad Inamuddin, Sheikh Inan-ul, Mohammad Jabedul Islam, Ikram Hussain, and Mobinur Hussain.
In a telephonic conversation, Lakhimpur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gunendra Deka said that the nine-member team was arrested on Saturday after they set up a medical camp near the eviction site in Boginadi. They were released this morning following questioning at the police station, the SP clarifying that no formal case was registered against the group.
Earlier on November 26, Miles2Smile Foundation took to its X handle to raise concern over the ongoing eviction drive in Assam that reportedly left thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslim families "homeless, forcing them to face the harsh realities of winter".
Donate : https://t.co/srTD5iUi05 The ongoing eviction drive in Assam has left thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslim families homeless, forcing them to face the harsh realities of winter. Weeks after the demolition of their homes, many families continue to live in makeshift shelters covered with thin plastic sheets, with little protection against the cold. During our survey of eight affected camps, @miles2smile_ found numerous people suffering from high fever, colds, coughs and infections, with children being particularly vulnerable to these harsh living conditions. In response, @miles2smile_ has stepped forward to extend medical assistance to the affected families. Through medical camps conducted by qualified healthcare professionals, we aim to provide free medical consultations, essential medicines and necessary treatment. With your support, we can bring care, comfort and hope to families struggling to survive these difficult circumstances. Because losing a home should not mean losing access to basic healthcare and dignity.— Miles2Smile (@miles2smile_) November 26, 2026
"Weeks after the demolition of their homes, many families continue to live in makeshift shelters covered with thin plastic sheets, with little protection against the cold. During our survey of eight affected camps, @miles2smile_ found numerous people suffering from high fever, colds, coughs and infections, with children being particularly vulnerable to these harsh living conditions. In response, @miles2smile_ has stepped forward to extend medical assistance to the affected families. Through medical camps conducted by qualified healthcare professionals, we aim to provide free medical consultations, essential medicines and necessary treatment. With your support, we can bring care, comfort and hope to families struggling to survive these difficult circumstances. Because losing a home should not mean losing access to basic healthcare and dignity," it wrote.
Miles2Smile Foundation is an NGO, working to empower and sensitise communities and help them emerge from poverty and oppression through education, healthcare, and skill development programmes.
Its founder, Mujtaba, is an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University and IIT-Delhi. He also serves as the Director of Sunrise Public School, a relief school dedicated to the education of survivors of the Delhi Pogrom 2020, and is Vice President at IMAN. He was one of the co-organisers of the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, has served in key roles at the IIT-Delhi Alumni Association, authored and co-authored two international books, and has worked as an Environmental Engineer and Assistant Professor.
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