ETV Bharat / state

Lakhimpur Land Eviction: Activist Aasif Mujtaba, 8 Others Released After 17 Hours In Assam Police Custody

The members of the Miles2Smile Foundation were arrested on Saturday afternoon by the officials of the Boginadi police station for setting up a medical camp at an eviction site in Boginadi in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Earlier on November 13, the Lakhimpur district administration conducted a large-scale eviction drive in PGR 1 and 2 areas of Boginadi, displacing 132 families and clearing up 19 bighas of government land. Following which, Miles2Smile Foundation members organised a medical camp in the area to assess the health condition of the displaced families.

However, at around 5 pm, the team members were taken into custody by the Boginadi police and brought to the police station for questioning. Apart from the founder Aasif Mujtaba, those arrested were Amir Aftab, Islamuddin, Tamad, Mohammad Inamuddin, Sheikh Inan-ul, Mohammad Jabedul Islam, Ikram Hussain, and Mobinur Hussain.

In a telephonic conversation, Lakhimpur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gunendra Deka said that the nine-member team was arrested on Saturday after they set up a medical camp near the eviction site in Boginadi. They were released this morning following questioning at the police station, the SP clarifying that no formal case was registered against the group.