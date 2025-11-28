ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: 13 Held In Rs 78 Lakh Digital Arrest Fraud Linked To Cambodia Based Gang

Bhimavaram: The Andhra Pradesh Police, probing a major digital arrest case involving the siphoning of Rs 78 lakh, have arrested 13 persons linked to the crime, officials said on Thursday. The West Godavari district police arrested the members of the international digital arrest gang, linked to Cambodia-based scam operations, they said.

The gang was accused of duping a 75-year-old retired professor, police said. According to police officials, the fraud was executed on October 27, 2025, when the professor received a call from an unidentified person.

Claiming to be a high-ranking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, the man threatened the retired professor, alleging that illegal transactions were made through a SIM card in his name. The accused told him that he was 'digitally arrested' and threatened him for 13 days. Following this, the members of the accused gang took his bank account details and extorted Rs 78.60 lakh, police said.

West Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi stated that 13 people associated with the case were arrested near Gannavaram and Vijayawada. Police recovered Rs 42 lakh in cash and froze nearly Rs 20 lakh across multiple bank accounts.

The SP said that a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act was registered in this connection.