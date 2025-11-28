Andhra Pradesh: 13 Held In Rs 78 Lakh Digital Arrest Fraud Linked To Cambodia Based Gang
Andhra Pradesh Police have busted a major cyber fraud in which a retired professor was duped of over Rs 78 lakh.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Bhimavaram: The Andhra Pradesh Police, probing a major digital arrest case involving the siphoning of Rs 78 lakh, have arrested 13 persons linked to the crime, officials said on Thursday. The West Godavari district police arrested the members of the international digital arrest gang, linked to Cambodia-based scam operations, they said.
The gang was accused of duping a 75-year-old retired professor, police said. According to police officials, the fraud was executed on October 27, 2025, when the professor received a call from an unidentified person.
Claiming to be a high-ranking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, the man threatened the retired professor, alleging that illegal transactions were made through a SIM card in his name. The accused told him that he was 'digitally arrested' and threatened him for 13 days. Following this, the members of the accused gang took his bank account details and extorted Rs 78.60 lakh, police said.
West Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi stated that 13 people associated with the case were arrested near Gannavaram and Vijayawada. Police recovered Rs 42 lakh in cash and froze nearly Rs 20 lakh across multiple bank accounts.
The SP said that a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act was registered in this connection.
Asmi said, "The mastermind of the crime, identified as Rahate J Nayan, is absconding. It was found that the accused were collecting bank account details of Indians through the card deal method and sending them to Cambodia. They were threatening the victims by calling them and making threats in the name of digital arrests. Seven of the accused had previously worked together in Cambodia and were involved in extortion here with a few others."
According to the SP, Nayan, a resident of Mumbai, has been living in Cambodia for the past five years and has been involved in cybercrimes. "While working in Cambodia, his other associates, Puttagumpul Srinivasa Chowdhury from Bengaluru, Gadrathi Chinni Blandina, Gadrathi Srikanth, Pilli Vamsi Prasad, Tammineni Sunil Kumar, Mamidi Venkata Rohini Kumar, Koragayala Eeshwar and Kommineni Ajay from Visakhapatnam; and Tallari Jayachandra Kumar, Manka Mutkavema Narayana, Mulakala Rajesh, Peddanna Manjunath Reddy and Pankala Hanumanth Reddy from Sri Sathyasai district, were also involved in these crimes," the top police official said.
Police officials said the accused persons procured bank accounts on commission, shared details with foreign handlers and siphoned off victims' funds during fake digital arrest and investment scams.
