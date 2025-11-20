ETV Bharat / state

Lakesh Bai Sets Up An Integrated Farming Model In Chhattisgarh: Business Booms From Rs. 50,000 To 20 lakhs

Jain has established a new identity by adopting progressive farming methods. Now, she provides employment to many women and stands out as an inspiring example to other women.

Her experiment also created additional employment opportunities, with around 30 women now working in her businesses in addition to farming activities. Lakesh said that she started with training from the Agricultural Science Centre, after which she secured a bank loan to start her vegetable farming, leading to her substantial profits

Jain adopted progressive farming methods in 2016, which transformed her business. She abandoned traditional farming and began cultivating vegetables alongside rice. Simultaneously, she introduced other initiatives like dairy, poultry, duck, and fish farming. This boosted her profits significantly, and her annual profits went up from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 20 lakh.

Kanker: The Chhattisgarh government is actively working to make agriculture a more profitable business. Known as the "rice bowl," the state is seeing many farmers, like Lakesh Bai Jain from Narhapur, Kanker, achieve remarkable success by way of diversification of crops, having abandoned the traditional rice cultivation.

Jain told ETV Bharat that she started cultivating vegetables on four acres. Currently, she owns 17 acres of land, all of which she cultivates. She started dairy farming in 2016. She has over 12 cows, each producing 200 litres of milk. She supplies milk to villages and also makes other milk products, such as cheese.

"This is how my income continues to grow," she quipped.

Jain explained that she experimented with new ventures in farming and other businesses from 2020. She started goat rearing, duck farming, fish farming and rearing purebred fighting chickens. This started generating an income in lakhs. Seeing the profits she is making, at least 10 to 15 people visit her daily, learning the tricks of successful farming and seeking advice.

"Today, farmers from across the state and women associated with cowshed groups are coming to me for training. So far, over 1,000 male farmers from across the state have received information from me on agriculture and other businesses. On average, 10 to 12 farmers are talking to me on the phone every day and benefiting from farming," she said.

Her success brought her laurels. In 2016, she was awarded the Farmer Fellowship Award by the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University. She then received the Innovative Farmer Award in 2018. The same year, she was honoured with the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Krishi Puraskar in Delhi. In 2025, she was awarded the Best Farmer Award. This honour was given for the remarkable success of the integrated farming system she established on 17 acres of land.

Lakesh Bai’s success has brought joy to her family. Her husband, Hriday Ram Jain, told ETV Bharat, "It's great that my wife is a successful farmer. I'm a government employee. I can't devote much time, but I fully support her work. Currently, she's cultivating bitter gourd, ladyfinger, and barbatti. We have a small pond where we also do fish farming. People from the neighbourhood come to us for advice."