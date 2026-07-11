Lahaul-Spiti Sea Buckthorn Gets GI Tag, Farmers Seek Hybrid Plants To Unlock Commercial Potential
GI tag to Sea Buckthorn is likely to boost its identity as a Himalayan superfood as farmers seek hybrid plants, government support and better markets.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Kullu: In a major development, Sea Buckthorn from Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district has been awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving the region’s signature crop a unique identity in national and international markets. India’s Himalayan region, home to rich biodiversity and numerous fruits and flowers packed with antioxidants, has always been known for herbs that are already being used to develop medicines for various diseases. Sea Buckthorn is one such fruit which has gained popularity across India as both a medicinal ingredient and a nutritional supplement.
Although Sea Buckthorn grows naturally across the valley, only a limited number of farmers cultivate it commercially. Locals now hope that after receiving the GI tag, the government will also provide hybrid planting material to encourage commercial cultivation.
Sea Buckthorn has grown naturally for centuries along rivers and streams in Lahaul-Spiti with residents traditionally consuming its berries and leaves, but commercial use has expanded only in recent years after the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Kukumseri promoted awareness about its cultivation. The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) and CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, have also supplied farmers with hybrid Sea Buckthorn (locally known as Charma) saplings imported from Russia.
Despite these efforts, hybrid plantations remain limited as many farmers prefer cultivating high-value cash crops.
Several self-help groups already produce Sea Buckthorn products sold across India. Some companies have signed agreements with local communities to procure berries, leaves and juice, but residents say the lack of sustained government support has slowed the industry’s growth.
According to local farmers, hybrid plants could significantly improve commercial cultivation. "Unlike naturally growing Sea Buckthorn - which bears smaller, thorn-covered berries - hybrid plants produce larger fruits with few or no thorns, making harvesting easier and reducing labour costs," they say.
Ayurvedic physician Dr. Manish Sood, based in Kullu, says Sea Buckthorn is a highly valuable medicinal plant.
“Sea Buckthorn, or Charma, is a fruit-bearing plant whose berries, flowers, leaves, stem and roots are all considered beneficial. The berries contain Omega-7 fatty acids, while the leaves contain Omega-3, 6, 7 and 9 fatty acids. The plant is rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and E, amino acids and several other nutrients that help strengthen immunity. Its nutrient-rich berries are beneficial for heart health, while Sea Buckthorn products are effective in improving digestion, treating stomach-related ailments and enhancing overall immunity,” he explains.
Sea Buckthorn is regarded as one of the world’s most powerful superfoods because:
- It contains 10-12 times more vitamin C than oranges.
- It is rich in the rare Omega-7 fatty acid, considered beneficial for skin, heart health and digestion.
- It is believed to support immunity, blood sugar management and cancer prevention.
- It was part of the Indian Army’s nutritional programme for many years and is now becoming popular among consumers.
- In India, it grows mainly in the high Himalayas, particularly in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Ladakh, where it is also known as Leh Berry.
- Every part of the plant - berries, leaves and roots - is used in medicines, supplements and health products.
- It is processed into juice, jam, biscuits, green tea and several other products.
- The plant can survive temperatures as low as -40°C to -45°C, making it ideally suited to the harsh climate of Lahaul-Spiti.
Dr. Virendra Singh, President of the Indian Sea Buckthorn Association, said the association has submitted a Rs 104-crore proposal under CAMPA to expand Sea Buckthorn plantations across forest areas in Lahaul-Spiti.
The proposal focuses on forest conservation, environmental protection and ecological restoration but has not yet been approved.
In addition, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University submitted a Rs 5.5-crore proposal to JICA in 2021 to plant Sea Buckthorn across nearly 5,000 hectares of grassland in Lahaul-Spiti.
Once implemented, Singh believes, these projects will generate direct and indirect employment for thousands of people. Sea Buckthorn is the only sustainable solution for environmental conservation and livelihood improvement in the valley. "Indian companies require nearly 2,000 tonnes of Sea Buckthorn every year for manufacturing products, but due to low domestic production they are forced to import it from China,” said Singh, adding that nearly 1,500 hectares of naturally growing Sea Buckthorn exist in Lahaul-Spiti. "More than 2,000 tribal women are directly and indirectly involved in collecting, processing and adding value to the crop," he further informed.
Locals believe the GI tag will help secure premium prices, expand market access and increase household incomes. The GI tag will also authenticate Sea Buckthorn products, including juice, jam and herbal products, thereby reducing counterfeit products in the market.
This is expected to protect regional producers while ensuring consumers receive genuine products, say experts.
Gyalson, a resident of Gemur village, said he began working with Sea Buckthorn around 30 years ago after learning that products were already being made in Leh-Ladakh. He started producing Sea Buckthorn juice in Lahaul as well. Earlier, the juice sold for around Rs 100 per litre. Today, it fetches Rs 700–1,000 per litre.
"Most villagers still collect berries from naturally growing plants. Although Krishi Vigyan Kendra conducted awareness programmes, farmers neither received sufficient saplings nor government assistance," he said.
He urged that imported hybrid varieties from Russia and China could significantly help farmers and strengthen Lahaul’s rural economy.
Mangal Chand, a resident of Jispa village, said commercial cultivation of the plant remains negligible. Women play the leading role in collecting berries and leaves from forests. Because naturally growing plants have dense thorns, harvesting is labour-intensive, limiting annual juice production in the valley to only 1,000–2,000 litres.
"The GI tag will give Lahaul-Spiti Sea Buckthorn its own identity instead of being widely known simply as “Leh Berry.” The state government should establish a dedicated marketing system so producers receive fair prices while creating more employment opportunities," Mangal Chand urged.
Poonam Pal of Yangla village in Lahaul Valley associated with a self-help group said, eight self-help groups work under our organisation. "Women collect Sea Buckthorn berries and leaves, which are then used to prepare a wide range of products,” she said.
The group participates in exhibitions across India to showcase Sea Buckthorn products. Demand has risen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Every woman associated with the organisation now earns more than Rs 1 lakh annually and more women are joining the enterprise," she added.
Farmer Amar Chand of Khangsar village began cultivating Sea Buckthorn in 2009 with 500 saplings. Today, he has around 1,000 trees spread across 12 bighas. He produces 100-150 litres of juice annually, selling it for Rs 700–1,000 per litre.
"Sea Buckthorn leaves are also sold in the market for around Rs 20,000 per quintal. They can thrive even on barren land and help stabilise slopes prone to landslides. The crop matures in September and October, after most other crops have already been harvested, providing farmers with an additional source of income during the off-season," Amar Chand added.
He believes wider adoption of Sea Buckthorn cultivation could become a major economic opportunity for people across Lahaul Valley.
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