ETV Bharat / state

Lahaul-Spiti Sea Buckthorn Gets GI Tag, Farmers Seek Hybrid Plants To Unlock Commercial Potential

Kullu: In a major development, Sea Buckthorn from Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district has been awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving the region’s signature crop a unique identity in national and international markets. India’s Himalayan region, home to rich biodiversity and numerous fruits and flowers packed with antioxidants, has always been known for herbs that are already being used to develop medicines for various diseases. Sea Buckthorn is one such fruit which has gained popularity across India as both a medicinal ingredient and a nutritional supplement.

Although Sea Buckthorn grows naturally across the valley, only a limited number of farmers cultivate it commercially. Locals now hope that after receiving the GI tag, the government will also provide hybrid planting material to encourage commercial cultivation.

Lahaul-Spiti Sea Buckthorn Gets GI Tag, Farmers Seek Hybrid Plants To Unlock Commercial Potential (ETV Bharat)

Sea Buckthorn has grown naturally for centuries along rivers and streams in Lahaul-Spiti with residents traditionally consuming its berries and leaves, but commercial use has expanded only in recent years after the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Kukumseri promoted awareness about its cultivation. The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) and CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, have also supplied farmers with hybrid Sea Buckthorn (locally known as Charma) saplings imported from Russia.

Despite these efforts, hybrid plantations remain limited as many farmers prefer cultivating high-value cash crops.

Several self-help groups already produce Sea Buckthorn products sold across India. Some companies have signed agreements with local communities to procure berries, leaves and juice, but residents say the lack of sustained government support has slowed the industry’s growth.

Lahaul-Spiti Sea Buckthorn Gets GI Tag, Farmers Seek Hybrid Plants To Unlock Commercial Potential (ETV Bharat)

According to local farmers, hybrid plants could significantly improve commercial cultivation. "Unlike naturally growing Sea Buckthorn - which bears smaller, thorn-covered berries - hybrid plants produce larger fruits with few or no thorns, making harvesting easier and reducing labour costs," they say.

Ayurvedic physician Dr. Manish Sood, based in Kullu, says Sea Buckthorn is a highly valuable medicinal plant.

“Sea Buckthorn, or Charma, is a fruit-bearing plant whose berries, flowers, leaves, stem and roots are all considered beneficial. The berries contain Omega-7 fatty acids, while the leaves contain Omega-3, 6, 7 and 9 fatty acids. The plant is rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and E, amino acids and several other nutrients that help strengthen immunity. Its nutrient-rich berries are beneficial for heart health, while Sea Buckthorn products are effective in improving digestion, treating stomach-related ailments and enhancing overall immunity,” he explains.

Lahaul-Spiti Sea Buckthorn Gets GI Tag, Farmers Seek Hybrid Plants To Unlock Commercial Potential (ETV Bharat)

Sea Buckthorn is regarded as one of the world’s most powerful superfoods because: